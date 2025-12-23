This Zesty Sauce Is The Perfect Alternative To Horseradish For Your Prime Rib
There are a few essential elements to a good prime rib dinner. First of all, the meat needs to be cooked perfectly and sliced exactly right. Then there are the side dishes: creamed spinach and baked or mashed potatoes are some classic accompaniments to pick from. And, we can't forget the all-important gravy or jus to top it all off. However, there is one prime rib and side dish pairing that's worth switching up every so often: horseradish. Hear us out, horseradish is often paired with prime rib because the sharp flavor can help cut through the richness of the meat. It also acts as a palate cleanser and adds a tangy zing and contrasting texture to the dish. Yet there are other sauces, like chimichurri, that can do many of the same things.
Like with many horseradish sauce recipes, chimichurri often contains vinegar, which balances out the fat in the meat and provides a nice flavor contrast. The fresh herbs in chimichurri can also complement the beef and make it taste more vibrant. Just a little bit can give prime rib a brand new, zesty twist, without taking away from the traditional notes of the dish.
Make a simple chimichurri for a vibrant prime rib
Chimichurri is traditionally eaten with hearty meat dishes, like grilled steaks, in Argentina, where the sauce originated. You can enjoy chimichurri on prime rib just as you would a cast iron flank steak – simply serve it alongside the sliced beef for people to use as they please.
Chimichurri is best served fresh, so if you're making your own, you ideally want to prepare it less than 24 hours before eating. The best time to prepare it is when the meat is either resting or cooking, that way the flavors have time to meld together without the fresh herbs getting soggy.
To make an easy chimichurri sauce for prime rib, chop fresh cilantro and parsley and mix them with garlic, oil, vinegar, lemon, crushed red pepper, and salt (you can use a food processor). Pomegranate is also a nice addition to chimichurri, as is green onion or a little mustard. There is also the option to serve chimichurri and horseradish with prime rib, so you could offer both and see which one wins out. The result may surprise you.