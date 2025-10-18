16 Herbs You Can Grow Throughout The Winter

Herbs occupy a fascinating space between wild plants and cultivated crops. Unlike fruits and vegetables, which are selectively bred for size, sweetness, and docility, herbs have stayed closer to their wild ancestors. We often use their most potent parts, the leaves and stems, which are packed with volatile oils designed to fend off pests, heal wounds, or lure pollinators to the plant. Those same chemical defenses are what make them taste herbaceous, strong, and flavorful. Because they're less domesticated, many herbs are also sturdier than both decorative and food plants, able to even survive the harshness of winter.

With many herbs, you can plant them in the ground, and they'll grow year after year, despite rough winters or neglectful watering. If you look at them closely, many look like tiny, fortified trees, bark and all. Sage, thyme, and mint shrug off frost; rosemary and bay laurel bask through mild winters. Dill makes up for a short lifespan with a prolific self-seeding ability. In the coldest regions, you can keep herbs going by moving pots into a mudroom or greenhouse, or anywhere they can catch light and stay above freezing.

Botanically, herbs are the ancient stalwarts of the modern kitchen garden. Many culinary herbs also have qualities essential to human health that other foods don't. Bitterness in plants like sage and parsley signals compounds that stimulate digestion and bile flow. Oregano's essential oils act as natural antimicrobials, and cilantro is a powerful chelator, aiding the body's detox pathways. These effects are subtle in the small amounts we eat, but they're part of why herbs have been gathered, grown, and eaten by humans for many thousands of years. If you're looking to grow herbs all year long, here are 16 varieties that may just survive the winter.