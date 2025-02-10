What Do Bay Leaves Actually Do For Your Soup?

Bay leaves are a staple ingredient in many dishes across global cuisines, but home cooks can often be stumped by their deceptively mild smell. If you've ever used a bay leaf, you probably noticed an almost nonexistent aroma that lands somewhere between eucalyptus and a mild tea. So, are they worth adding to your next batch of soup? The easy answer is yes, bay leaves can add a base flavor on which to build deeper and more complex layers. But there is a caveat: The key is freshness.

Advertisement

A lot of bay leaf backchat points to their seeming lack of flavor, but this illusion can be simply attributed to shelf life. If you find yourself reaching for a jar of dried bay leaves that have been in the back of your cupboard for an indeterminable amount of time, stop. While dried herbs likely won't go rancid and make you sick, they do lose their potency and flavor eventually, and it might happen faster than you'd think.

The easiest way to check if your bay leaves are fresh is to break one in half and take a whiff. You should notice a bright herby fragrance straight away. If it smells like nothing, then it's time to replace them with a fresh jar. A fresh, dried bay leaf can add a base flavor to any soups, stews, or other slow-cooked recipes. Common in traditional French cooking, the leaf brings a mild, herbal, savory note to the background of a recipe. It should be noted, though, that while they aren't toxic, they should be discarded before serving as they're tricky to chew, don't taste great on their own, and can be a choking hazard if shards break off.

Advertisement