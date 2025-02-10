What Do Bay Leaves Actually Do For Your Soup?
Bay leaves are a staple ingredient in many dishes across global cuisines, but home cooks can often be stumped by their deceptively mild smell. If you've ever used a bay leaf, you probably noticed an almost nonexistent aroma that lands somewhere between eucalyptus and a mild tea. So, are they worth adding to your next batch of soup? The easy answer is yes, bay leaves can add a base flavor on which to build deeper and more complex layers. But there is a caveat: The key is freshness.
A lot of bay leaf backchat points to their seeming lack of flavor, but this illusion can be simply attributed to shelf life. If you find yourself reaching for a jar of dried bay leaves that have been in the back of your cupboard for an indeterminable amount of time, stop. While dried herbs likely won't go rancid and make you sick, they do lose their potency and flavor eventually, and it might happen faster than you'd think.
The easiest way to check if your bay leaves are fresh is to break one in half and take a whiff. You should notice a bright herby fragrance straight away. If it smells like nothing, then it's time to replace them with a fresh jar. A fresh, dried bay leaf can add a base flavor to any soups, stews, or other slow-cooked recipes. Common in traditional French cooking, the leaf brings a mild, herbal, savory note to the background of a recipe. It should be noted, though, that while they aren't toxic, they should be discarded before serving as they're tricky to chew, don't taste great on their own, and can be a choking hazard if shards break off.
The evolution of the bay leaf
Bay leaves grow on Laurus nobilis trees and are native to the Mediterranean region. Part of the laurel family, they can be known simply as laurel leaves, though not all laurels are edible. They were once used to make crowns awarded to winning athletes in ancient Greece, as well as being worn by Roman leaders, including Julius Caesar. They have also been used in cooking, medicine, and for religious purposes for thousands of years. Bay leaves are rich in essential oils, which is what their medicinal benefits and herbal flavor can be attributed to. They were once believed to possess strong spiritual powers giving people the ability to see the future in their dreams. The Temple of Delphi was an ancient Greek temple dedicated to the god Apollo. An oracle would sit over a pit of burning herbs in the temple and deliver Apollo's prophecies to the people. It is believed bay leaves were one of the many herbs used in this ritual.
Bay leaves are a common and versatile herb found in tons of recipes across regions and cultures. From biryani in India to a classic French stock, and nearly always found in a bouquet garni, bay leaves enrich the flavor of dishes and harmonize beautifully with most other ingredients. But if you are not yet a bay leaf believer, buy a fresh batch and smell the difference in pungency compared to the old jar you have sitting at home. We promise you'll notice a difference. And, while you might not necessarily miss a bay leaf in your next recipe, you'll certainly appreciate the addition.