Chives are delicate and bright with a mild but mighty flavor. And when chopped the wrong way, they bruise, turn mushy, and lose their charm. But Chef Thomas Keller knows a time-honored trick: Wrap a small bunch in a damp paper towel before slicing. A towering figure in American fine dining and a master of precision, Keller has long shared simple, professional techniques that every cook can use. The damp towel keeps the chives steady, absorbs surface moisture and prevents slipping — making it easier to produce uniform cuts with little damage. That's crucial when it comes to chives — a small herb with big expectations that often serves as the finishing touch.

Think of deviled eggs — no, wait: Think of decadent deep fried deviled eggs. A fresh pop of green on a small bite of something rich is, well, chef's kiss. Too much or too ragged, and the chive pieces stick together and become too much and too soggy. A clean chive cut means a balanced bite that's beautiful — every chef's ultimate goal. And remember, how you treat your chives says something about how you treat your knives; they must be sharp enough to get the job done. Chive vibes are everything you need to perfectly season steak tartare as well as classic tuna tartare, and all three call for a proper slicing knife. It's the way to go when paper-thin and super sharp cuts are the name of the game. The motion of the knife is a crucial part of Keller's trick, too, but don't fret. It's easy.