Make Chopping Chives Easier With Thomas Keller's Technique
Chives are delicate and bright with a mild but mighty flavor. And when chopped the wrong way, they bruise, turn mushy, and lose their charm. But Chef Thomas Keller knows a time-honored trick: Wrap a small bunch in a damp paper towel before slicing. A towering figure in American fine dining and a master of precision, Keller has long shared simple, professional techniques that every cook can use. The damp towel keeps the chives steady, absorbs surface moisture and prevents slipping — making it easier to produce uniform cuts with little damage. That's crucial when it comes to chives — a small herb with big expectations that often serves as the finishing touch.
Think of deviled eggs — no, wait: Think of decadent deep fried deviled eggs. A fresh pop of green on a small bite of something rich is, well, chef's kiss. Too much or too ragged, and the chive pieces stick together and become too much and too soggy. A clean chive cut means a balanced bite that's beautiful — every chef's ultimate goal. And remember, how you treat your chives says something about how you treat your knives; they must be sharp enough to get the job done. Chive vibes are everything you need to perfectly season steak tartare as well as classic tuna tartare, and all three call for a proper slicing knife. It's the way to go when paper-thin and super sharp cuts are the name of the game. The motion of the knife is a crucial part of Keller's trick, too, but don't fret. It's easy.
Slice like a pro
A Kimura slicer knife works beautifully (and is economical), but a sharp chef's knife works for this task too. Once the chives are washed, dried, and bundled, slice them with a long, smooth motion towards you (carefully). This is called a back slice technique or a pull slice technique. It's never about pressing down or hacking through, and always about using the middle section of your knife blade and pulling it back, using the entire length of the blade. This technique not only minimizes bruising but helps preserve the chives' tiny tubular shape. Now, the chives are super cute and very fancy and ready for anything, from perfection when paired with caviar to the garlic bread technique that's all about smearing chive compound butter on top of an entire loaf of bread. Yes, please.
The same slicing technique works beautifully for tarragon, another soft herb. It releases oils, and tapping a small bundle with the back of the knife helps release their flavor before a delicate back-slice session. Basil — another softy — loves the chiffonade: stack the leaves, roll them tightly like a cigar, then back slice across with a sharp knife to create thin, elegant ribbons. Herbs like parsley and cilantro are better suited for a rough or fine chop or a simple tear to maintain the beauty of the leaves. Kitchen shears are another popular option for cutting, especially herb shears with different blades for different herbs.