The Powerhouse Herb That Packs Your Finishing Oil With Flavor

Adding a finishing oil to your dish is an easy way to give it a refined, sophisticated touch. Finishing oil, which is not the same thing as plain cooking oil, is designed to impart a light flavor that highlights the textures and profiles in the dish. It's exclusively added after cooking or before serving so it's the first thing that hits your palate when you take a bite. A good finishing oil is typically made with a base of high-quality extra virgin olive oil or sesame oil — but you can also spruce up your oil by adding an array of herbs, spices, and flavorings to it.

One of our favorite ways to impart a slightly allium-y and herbaceous flavor to finishing oil is to infuse the oil with chives. Chives are a member of the onion family and all parts of the plant, including the stems and blossoms, can be used to flavor an array of dishes, including fish, salad dressings, and bread.

To make your chive finishing oil, you'll want to start with 1 cup of chopped chives (stems only) and ¾ cup of high-quality extra virgin olive oil. Blend both together in a food processor or a blender before straining the chives pieces out, leaving only the flavored oil behind. Unfortunately, this oil will only last about a day in the fridge, so you'll want to use it rather quickly, or just make a smaller portion, to ensure you can use it all up before it goes bad.