Everything You Need To Perfectly Season Steak Tartare, According To A Chef

These harmoniously contrasting ingredients will indeed make your steak tartare sing, as K.C. Gulbro says. But don't let your seasonings down by adding them to anything less than the best possible meat or by missing the opportunity to serve this dish up well. Getting familiar with the best cuts of meat for steak tartare is a crucial foundation, so we asked our expert about this too. "I like using filet mignon or beef tenderloin," Gulbro reveals. "The lack of gristle in these cuts leads to less chewiness. These cuts also do well with just a little oil and salt."

Filet mignon and beef tenderloin are great options to get that tender texture, which will come together with the egg and shine with the herbs, veggies, and spices. To enjoy the result of your efforts, there is something to be said for taking a cue from the classic seasonings and keeping it simple. Of course, you can always get creative and play with some unique ways to serve steak tartare. Add it to the top of a baked potato or fill some mini tacos, for example — Martha Stewart likes her steak tartare with potato chips. Whatever you do, just make sure the dish is the right temperature, which, according to Gulbro, is "Cold! It is raw meat, for one. The other reason is that it keeps the texture and flavor of the meat."