The Cheap Snack Food That Martha Stewart Pairs With Steak Tartare
Chefs love steak tartare for both sustainability and financial benefits. The classic French dish prevents food waste, as it can use up the leftover odds and ends from trimming higher-end cuts of meat in a restaurant. As long as the beef is fresh and quality is maintained, it's a perfect way for restaurants to waste less and save more. But for those who don't have restaurant margins to maintain, check out our 10 tips for making delicious steak tartare at home. While the absolute best cuts of meat for steak tartare aren't always the cheapest, you can offset the higher cost of the premium meat by pairing it with a cheap snack food to serve alongside, just like kitchen goddess Martha Stewart.
The history of steak tartare is unique, as it was once considered a snack for warriors. Somewhat of a domestic warrior herself, Stewart is fond of the dish but is also a fan of pairing highs and lows. Steak tartare can feel like a luxury, but leave it to culinary queen Stewart to make it more accessible to the masses with a cheap snack food pairing. Stewart loves to serve Ruffles potato chips with steak tartare: "We found that the Ruffles are strong enough to lift up a spoonful or so of this really delicious steak," Stewart told Rolling Stone. Not just reserved for strictly raw beef, Stewart also uses Ruffles for caviar sour cream dip. "We have some other, what we call 'high-low' orders, like with Doritos and salsa," she continued.
Salt and texture are steak's best friend
Not only are they decadently salty and wonderfully crunchy, but the ridges found on Ruffles chips serve a functional purpose as well. The wavy chips boast more texture and stability and are a perfect vehicle for scooping up the tender raw beef and the sauce enveloping it, similar to how textured pasta holds onto pasta sauce better than a smooth, flat pasta shape. In fact, potato chips with ridges are scientifically better for dip and who are we to argue with science — or Martha Stewart? Ruffles are also a must-have accompaniment for caviar if you're having a truly decadent evening at home.
The sodium content in potato chips, especially a reliable supermarket brand like Ruffles, is ideal for serving with beef tartare, as beef can handle a lot of salt which helps to bring out the best flavors in the meat. Along with some unique ways you never thought to serve steak tartare, potato chips are easier to serve and replenish than sliced, toasted bread or endive slices, as you can simply pour them directly from bag to bowl with no prep work required. If you happen to have any leftover Ruffles once the steak tartare is gone, add them to your next omelet to transform the dish.