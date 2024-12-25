The Cheap Snack Food That Martha Stewart Pairs With Steak Tartare

Chefs love steak tartare for both sustainability and financial benefits. The classic French dish prevents food waste, as it can use up the leftover odds and ends from trimming higher-end cuts of meat in a restaurant. As long as the beef is fresh and quality is maintained, it's a perfect way for restaurants to waste less and save more. But for those who don't have restaurant margins to maintain, check out our 10 tips for making delicious steak tartare at home. While the absolute best cuts of meat for steak tartare aren't always the cheapest, you can offset the higher cost of the premium meat by pairing it with a cheap snack food to serve alongside, just like kitchen goddess Martha Stewart.

The history of steak tartare is unique, as it was once considered a snack for warriors. Somewhat of a domestic warrior herself, Stewart is fond of the dish but is also a fan of pairing highs and lows. Steak tartare can feel like a luxury, but leave it to culinary queen Stewart to make it more accessible to the masses with a cheap snack food pairing. Stewart loves to serve Ruffles potato chips with steak tartare: "We found that the Ruffles are strong enough to lift up a spoonful or so of this really delicious steak," Stewart told Rolling Stone. Not just reserved for strictly raw beef, Stewart also uses Ruffles for caviar sour cream dip. "We have some other, what we call 'high-low' orders, like with Doritos and salsa," she continued.

