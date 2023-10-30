Add Potato Chips To Your Next Omelet To Transform The Dish

An omelet is not just an omelet when potato chips are involved. With the inclusion of salty crunch in the form of broken chips, the simple dish of comfort becomes that much more enjoyable. The salty inclusion has been championed by El Bulli's Ferran Adria, can be seen prepared in the hit series The Bear, and has food bloggers calling the addition of potato chips a "revelation," resulting in "one of the greatest omelets of all time."

Whether your favorite chips to snack on are cheddar and sour cream Ruffles, spicy tortilla chips, or vegetable chips made at home, the added touch adds textural depth to the fluffiness of a perfectly cooked omelet, and the flavors from your preferred crumbles of chips can be matched to complement the herbs and cheese you choose to adorn your eggy meal. In addition to your favorite potato chips, reaching for freshly chopped chives can turn up the flavor dial of your eggy creation, and adding crème fraîche to the center of your omelet can impart a creamy, decadent element to your recipe before you garnish your dish with your choice of salty crumbles.