6 Unique Ways You Never Thought To Serve Steak Tartare

Steak tartare is quite the decadent dish to make at home. No, it doesn't require a grill or stove like most steak dishes, but it does hinge on high-quality beef and other premium ingredients like capers and mustard to make it worth eating. Perhaps that's why we tend to reserve the classic French dish for fine-dining experiences. For anyone who wants to give it a go, you'll find plenty of tips for making delicious steak tartare at home, but what about how you serve this dish?

Across Europe and here in the United States, steak tartare is traditionally paired with the likes of toasted bread such as baguette or with crunchy potato chips for dipping. However, there are ways to reinvent the serving method to make it more appealing to guests at your next dinner party — especially those who typically scoff at the idea of eating raw steak and consuming uncooked eggs. Here at Tasting Table, we think there are far more creative ways to serve the ground or minced steak along with other toppings to elevate the dish into a unique appetizer. These ideas are great for those who can't fathom going too long without biting into fresh steak tartare but are bored with the usual pairings, and for anyone who can't stomach simply eating raw meat on its own with bread.