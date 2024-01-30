Chop Chives With The Back-Slice Technique For Bruise-Free Results

Tender, bright green chives are a popular herb garnish, not just for their pop of color, but also for their mild green onion flavor. The thin, hollow stems can be easily mangled when you're trying to cut them into segments to sprinkle over your plate, and when they are cut poorly, the intense green color turns muddy and they lose the elegant look of a proper garnish. If you've spent the money to purchase chives, it's worth the effort to learn to cut them nicely. After all, a garnish is about eye appeal, and bruised, mashed herbs are not the look you want.

The typical rocking motion usually involved when chopping herbs presses in a downward motion into the herb and that's more likely to cause bruising. Back slicing is exactly what it sounds like — dragging the sharp edge of your chef knife toward yourself and through the bundle of chives. Cutting in this direction takes advantage of the sharp edge of the knife without putting pressure on the tender herb.