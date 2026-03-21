The Not-So-Hidden Links Between Hot Dogs And Bologna

Bologna is a deli meat. Hot dogs are a tube. One is named after an Italian city. The other is ... well, we aren't exactly sure what it is, to tell you the truth — and we aren't sure we want to find out. Whatever the case, hot dogs are a distinctly American meat tube. Hot dog stands stretch from coast to coast, from Papaya King in Manhattan to Pink's in Los Angeles. But, just as many U.S. foodies dig bologna — and the reason why might have something to do with the fact that, apart from their shape, theses two meats are fundamentally the same thing.

Bologna and hot dogs are both highly-processed, cooked sausages that use salt and curing agents as preservatives (often sodium or potassium nitrite). Hot dogs are made from beef or pork (sometimes turkey or chicken) trimmings, which get blended smooth and stuffed into a cylindrical casing made from pig or sheep intestines. These miscellaneous, low-cost meat trimmings typically include muscle, but can also include organ meats, as well as added fat, water, and stock for moisture. These steps and ingredients are also how bologna is made.

According to The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC), which is a real thing, "Bologna fits into the USDA definition of cured, cooked sausages which also includes hot dogs, cooked bratwursts and knockwurst, made from different kinds of chopped or ground meats which have been seasoned, cooked and/or smoked."