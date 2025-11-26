Fried Bologna Is The Underrated Meat Your Breakfast Sandwich Needs
From hangover breakfasts to late-night snacks and end-of-the-pay-period dinners, nobody's there for you like a fried bologna sandwich. What once derived from mortadella in its eponymous Italian city has emerged as the decidedly American, ultra-processed deli darling that's no less delicious or widely beloved. With a few tweaks, it can be as gourmet as it is friendly and utilitarian.
Michelle Wallace, renowned pitmaster, television personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. Wallace sat down with Tasting Table to share her strategy for taking breakfast sandwiches to the next level — namely, swap the bacon and sausage for bologna. Foodies might not think "breakfast" when they think of bologna, but the meat's light, slightly sweet flavor and smooth texture make a prime sammy candidate. "Fried bologna brings a savory richness and that nostalgic comfort that naturally fits with a breakfast sando," says Wallace. "When you sear a thick slice, the fat renders and the edges crisp, giving you both texture and depth of flavor [...] Meaty enough to carry the sandwich without overwhelming the eggs and bread."
For the best mouthfeel and crispiest edges, opt for thick-cut bologna ("at least ¼ inch thick"), and before you slam it in the pan, the chef recommends scoring the circumference edge with a series of shallow cuts. This quick extra step will prevent the round deli slice from cupping under the heat and misshaping your sandwich.
Mild, spiced bologna takes the morning meal to meaty new heights
Bologna is a mixture of cured beef and pork trimmings, ground and blended smoothly. American bologna typically adds some combination of pickling spices like black pepper, myrtle berries, nutmeg, allspice, celery seed, and coriander, smoked to cook. In a breakfast sammy, that mildly-spiced flavor profile complements the custardy eggs and rich cheese. According to the chef, "The salt and fat from the fried bologna boosts the richness of the eggs, and the spices of the bologna gives the cheese a bit of a lift."
To nail the perfect fried bologna sandwich every time (whether at breakfast or late-night), says Wallace, don't neglect the toppings. That means choosing the right cheese, ideally something high-moisture for an ultra-gooey melt. Wallace favors classic American cheese, but other super-meltable cheeses could include nutty Gruyère, funky Swiss, subtly-sweet Havarti, or extra sharp cheddar — all of which would contribute a unique, dimensional tasting note.
Also regarding toppings, be sure to add a touch of acidity: "A swipe of mustard or a dash of hot sauce will help cut the richness and simply elevate the sandwich," says the pro. Topping your fried bologna sandwich with a slice of fresh tomato would also amp up the acidity factor. Smear on a little whole grain mustard (even add a fried egg) and you're on your way to sando stardom. Pair with crispy potato chips and a dill pickle spear to complete the meal.