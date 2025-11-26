Fried Bologna Is The Underrated Meat Your Breakfast Sandwich Needs

From hangover breakfasts to late-night snacks and end-of-the-pay-period dinners, nobody's there for you like a fried bologna sandwich. What once derived from mortadella in its eponymous Italian city has emerged as the decidedly American, ultra-processed deli darling that's no less delicious or widely beloved. With a few tweaks, it can be as gourmet as it is friendly and utilitarian.

Michelle Wallace, renowned pitmaster, television personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. Wallace sat down with Tasting Table to share her strategy for taking breakfast sandwiches to the next level — namely, swap the bacon and sausage for bologna. Foodies might not think "breakfast" when they think of bologna, but the meat's light, slightly sweet flavor and smooth texture make a prime sammy candidate. "Fried bologna brings a savory richness and that nostalgic comfort that naturally fits with a breakfast sando," says Wallace. "When you sear a thick slice, the fat renders and the edges crisp, giving you both texture and depth of flavor [...] Meaty enough to carry the sandwich without overwhelming the eggs and bread."

For the best mouthfeel and crispiest edges, opt for thick-cut bologna ("at least ¼ inch thick"), and before you slam it in the pan, the chef recommends scoring the circumference edge with a series of shallow cuts. This quick extra step will prevent the round deli slice from cupping under the heat and misshaping your sandwich.