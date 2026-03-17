Prevent Spinach Artichoke Dip From Getting Messy With This Serving Trick
Warm, creamy, savory, and full of textural contrast, classic spinach and artichoke dip is one of the best party foods ever. But if you're the one hosting all those parties, you know that this dip can get downright messy, dripping off of chips and serving spoons and onto dishes, tablecloths, and shirts. How do you make this beloved snack neater without too much fuss? Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn has it all figured out with this spinach artichoke dip crostini recipe.
Crostini is similar to bruschetta in that it's an Italian dish featuring rounds of toast with a tasty topping, but whereas bruschetta uses tomatoes, crostini can be topped with all sorts of ingredients, including different types of dip. Spinach artichoke dip is a prime candidate, as it's flavorful enough to liven up the bread, yet also forms a versatile base for extra fixings. Plus, spreading it on toast turns it into a neat, grab-and-go finger food, no spoon needed (and hopefully less napkins, too).
In our recipe, we slice up a baguette, brush the rounds generously with olive oil, then let them toast while cooking the spinach artichoke dip on the stovetop. Just spoon the dip onto the crispy, warm toast, top with garnishes of your choice, and there you have it. Arranged artfully on a plate, the crostini give off an elegant air perfect for a fancy cocktail party or multi-course holiday meal.
How to dress up spinach artichoke crostini to make it even tastier
While our spinach artichoke crostini need no gussying up to taste great, crostini are nothing if not customizable. For a bubbly, cheesy finish that's closer to the classic dip, try topping the assembled crostini with extra shredded cheese and throwing them under the broiler for a few minutes, creating a crispy and melty top. For a refreshing crostini-bruschetta hybrid, diced tomatoes with olive oil and basil make a great extra topping, or go with more intensely flavored sundried tomatoes, which are easier to prep (just take them out of the jar).
Roasted red peppers, mixed greens, pureed Calabrian chiles, or even crispy bacon would also elevate your crostini. If you like your dip on the chunky side, give spinach artichoke dip more texture with browned Brussels sprouts. You can mix the sprouts into the dip or top each crostini with a tender, roasted sprout. This veggie would also be a great partner for our creamy vegan spinach and artichoke dip, if you want a 100% plant-based crostini.
The only caveat with crostini is that they're a little harder to transport when compared to just bringing a dip in a container. If spinach artichoke dip is one of your go-to recipes to bring to a potluck, try bringing the toasts and dip separately and assembling the dish at your destination. It may take a few minutes, but the host will thank you for their cleaner tables and floors.