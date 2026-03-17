Prevent Spinach Artichoke Dip From Getting Messy With This Serving Trick

Warm, creamy, savory, and full of textural contrast, classic spinach and artichoke dip is one of the best party foods ever. But if you're the one hosting all those parties, you know that this dip can get downright messy, dripping off of chips and serving spoons and onto dishes, tablecloths, and shirts. How do you make this beloved snack neater without too much fuss? Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn has it all figured out with this spinach artichoke dip crostini recipe.

Crostini is similar to bruschetta in that it's an Italian dish featuring rounds of toast with a tasty topping, but whereas bruschetta uses tomatoes, crostini can be topped with all sorts of ingredients, including different types of dip. Spinach artichoke dip is a prime candidate, as it's flavorful enough to liven up the bread, yet also forms a versatile base for extra fixings. Plus, spreading it on toast turns it into a neat, grab-and-go finger food, no spoon needed (and hopefully less napkins, too).

In our recipe, we slice up a baguette, brush the rounds generously with olive oil, then let them toast while cooking the spinach artichoke dip on the stovetop. Just spoon the dip onto the crispy, warm toast, top with garnishes of your choice, and there you have it. Arranged artfully on a plate, the crostini give off an elegant air perfect for a fancy cocktail party or multi-course holiday meal.