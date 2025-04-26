Crostini Vs Bruschetta: What's The Difference?

When it comes to fun finger foods, one of the best styles of appetizer involves a little piece of toasted bread and a plethora of different topping options. Whether you want something fish-forward like lox and crème fraîche on pumpernickel toast or a bite of vegetable-laden goodness such as a pea and lentil spread sat atop a crusty sourdough, there are plenty of ways to prepare canapés.

Two of the most boasted toasts are crostini and bruschetta, which share quite a few similarities. Whereas a classic bruschetta recipe specifically includes olive oil, tomatoes, garlic, and salt, the definitions of a crostini are considerably looser. Despite sharing several characteristics, the distinct differences between crostini and bruschetta include the style and thickness of the bread slices used as well as the choice of toppings. Both can be served as appetizers with variations on the methods of preparation. Much like squares and rectangles, all bruschettas are crostinis, though not all crostinis are bruschettas. Nonetheless, both are certainly worthy of a spot on your plate.