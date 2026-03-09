Ireland's Pubs Have A Long History As Morgues

There are a number of incredibly old Irish pubs in the U.S., but nothing can compete with the history of those in Ireland. For decades, pubs have been about more than kicking back with a pint. Go back to the 19th century, and you'll find that many were also a grocery store — specifically, a spirit grocer. Popping in for a drink meant you could also pick up some provisions while you were there.

And plenty of pubs had even more going on, especially in certain areas. Head out to rural Ireland and you might wonder how a place might do enough business to keep the lights on, and the answer to that is they provided a range of services. It wasn't uncommon to find a pub selling its own house-made sodas and sandwiches, doubling as the area hardware store, china shop, baker, draper, and serving as the place to go if you needed to arrange transportation, whether that was via a horse or a bike. It was also where you went if you needed to arrange a funeral.

Ireland's pubs have long served as undertakers and morgues: Publicans were often the ones arranging funeral services for their longtime customers and the community as a whole. It seems completely at odds with the fun atmosphere we think of pubs having, but it makes a lot of sense. Some pubs continue this tradition, so let's take a look at why it came about, and a few pubs that are still doing it.