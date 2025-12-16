Does Guinness Beer Taste Better In Ireland? Here's What You Should Know

Growing up in Ireland, you either start out as a Guinness drinker or learn to like it over time. My experience was the latter, and I can pinpoint the moment my taste changed. It was during a visit to the Guinness Storehouse in my early 20s. "This is the best Guinness you'll ever have," I was told. They were right. People have declared that Guinness tastes better in Ireland, and after years in the U.S., I'm sorry to tell you it's true.

In fact, researchers from the Institute of Food Technologists even put the theory to the test, traveling the world to study the enjoyment of Guinness in various countries, and Ireland won out by a long shot. This comes down to a few factors. The first being that in Ireland, you're close to the source. Dublin is home to the iconic St. James' Gate Brewery, the heart of Guinness since 1759. There are 18 Guinness breweries around the world, but St. James's still sets the standard — and it exports the beer served on tap in the U.S.

As Guinness Brewery Ambassador Colm O'Connor told The Takeout, the Guinness sold in America goes through hundreds of checks to ensure it tastes the same, but the best time to drink beer is right at the end of the brewing cycle. There are some Guinness beers that are made in the U.S., but if you want a fresh pint of the classic stout, you need to head to Ireland.