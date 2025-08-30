How To Sip A Guinness Like You've Done It A Thousand Times

A few weeks ago while walking off the course at my dad's local golf club, a manager shouted over to ask if we could help change their Guinness keg. My dad seamlessly connected the tubes, poured a drop for us to sample, and we nodded in agreement that it tasted good. The bartenders started serving it without any questions, and that was that.

Since moving to the U.S., I've learned that being Irish here gives you automatic authority on all things Guinness. And while not every drunken-leprechaun stereotype is true, we do know a thing or two about stout. In case you're wondering, the way you pour it is so important that you can tell the difference between drafts in Ireland and abroad. And there is a proper way to sip a pint of Guinness.

In fact, the first sip is the most important of the entire drinking experience. Yes, you can simply tilt the glass back and enjoy, but in Ireland, we very much pride ourselves in our ability to "split the G". To split the G, you basically need to take a big enough first sip so that the head of the pint sits perfectly in the middle of the letter G on a branded Guinness glass. There isn't really evidence that this makes the pint taste differently, but it's very much part of the culture -– and you will be judged by it.