How To Sip A Guinness Like You've Done It A Thousand Times
A few weeks ago while walking off the course at my dad's local golf club, a manager shouted over to ask if we could help change their Guinness keg. My dad seamlessly connected the tubes, poured a drop for us to sample, and we nodded in agreement that it tasted good. The bartenders started serving it without any questions, and that was that.
Since moving to the U.S., I've learned that being Irish here gives you automatic authority on all things Guinness. And while not every drunken-leprechaun stereotype is true, we do know a thing or two about stout. In case you're wondering, the way you pour it is so important that you can tell the difference between drafts in Ireland and abroad. And there is a proper way to sip a pint of Guinness.
In fact, the first sip is the most important of the entire drinking experience. Yes, you can simply tilt the glass back and enjoy, but in Ireland, we very much pride ourselves in our ability to "split the G". To split the G, you basically need to take a big enough first sip so that the head of the pint sits perfectly in the middle of the letter G on a branded Guinness glass. There isn't really evidence that this makes the pint taste differently, but it's very much part of the culture -– and you will be judged by it.
Let Guinness settle before drinking
Some people think that taking a big gulp of a fresh pint will actually create a more pleasant drinking experience, as it helps get rid of any extra foam quickly, allowing you to really taste the beer. But after that, the way you enjoy your Guinness is really up to you. There's an old wives tale that it should be drunk in four sips, but it isn't really true. I've seen many people do it at the various pubs I've worked and drank at over the years, but once the G is split, you don't need to worry too much.
Guinness actually tastes better once it settles, so drinking it slowly isn't a bad thing. At the same time, you never want to nurse your pint, as we say. This is mainly because locals will mock you, but also because it tastes best cold so you don't want to have the beer warm up.
Finally, make sure you don't slurp too much of the head from the beer. The foam doesn't taste good on its own, and it's meant to sit on top to protect the Guinness from going flat. Likewise, you don't want to skim it off. Instead, sip through the foam. You're looking for a beautiful milk-like mustache you can wear proudly. If the taste is too strong, just give it some time or add a dash of blackcurrant juice, which is quite common, but again –- you will face judgment.