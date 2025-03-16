How To Pour A Pint Of Guinness Like You Grew Up In Ireland

Ever wish you could pour a pint of Guinness like you grew up in Ireland? After all, pouring a perfect pint of Guinness, whether from draft or can, requires a little finesse. You can achieve it and pour beer like a pro by following some tips from Colm O'Connor, a Guinness Brewery Ambassador who is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Guinness Storehouse with fun events throughout the year.

The first tip is for the draft beer from a tap. O'Connor explained, "It has to be in two parts due to the particular temperature, [and] the particular pressure as well. You want to get all of those bubbles out, 300 million of them." First, start by pulling the tap down, keeping the nozzle close to the glass, but never directly in the beer. This helps minimize friction and air bubbles. "If you have too high of a fall, you're creating more friction, and that's basically going to manifest in a kind of, very holey kind of head," O'Connor stated. Then, once the glass is about 70% full, straighten it and stop pouring when it reaches 80%-90%, allowing the bubbles to settle.

O'Connor continued, "Once you get that separation, you've got that white head, all you do for the second part [is] minimize the breakout of the bubbles. So what you do is you push [the tap] forward." Then, once the white head is at the top of the glass, take your hand off the tap.