15 Of The Oldest Pubs In Ireland

Although the modern cult of the celebrity chef has redefined the way we think of foodie culture in the 20th and 21st centuries, the idea of food and drink as the center of a social experience is far from new. The oldest known drinking game dates back to the 4th century B.C., and there's something comforting about the idea that maybe our ancient ancestors weren't so different from us after all. The oldest operating restaurant in the U.S. opened its doors back in 1673, and the oldest coffee shop opened in 1927. Sure, that's old. However, there are several Irish pubs that can lean over, tap those youngsters on the shoulder (we imagine), and say, "You think you've been around? That you've seen some things? Hold our beer."

Irish pubs have roots that go back to 10th-century Viking halls. And although we're talking about going so far back in time that precise dates and details can get a little sketchy, we do know there are a few pubs that opened not too long after that and are still in operation.

So, let's talk about some of the oldest — with a caveat: There are a lot. There's no way to talk about all of them, so we've chosen some of the coolest old Irish pubs you'll absolutely want to go visit today. These are the pubs wearing their age on their walls and reinventing themselves in order to keep their doors open for centuries more (we hope).