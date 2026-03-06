15 Of The Oldest Pubs In Ireland
Although the modern cult of the celebrity chef has redefined the way we think of foodie culture in the 20th and 21st centuries, the idea of food and drink as the center of a social experience is far from new. The oldest known drinking game dates back to the 4th century B.C., and there's something comforting about the idea that maybe our ancient ancestors weren't so different from us after all. The oldest operating restaurant in the U.S. opened its doors back in 1673, and the oldest coffee shop opened in 1927. Sure, that's old. However, there are several Irish pubs that can lean over, tap those youngsters on the shoulder (we imagine), and say, "You think you've been around? That you've seen some things? Hold our beer."
Irish pubs have roots that go back to 10th-century Viking halls. And although we're talking about going so far back in time that precise dates and details can get a little sketchy, we do know there are a few pubs that opened not too long after that and are still in operation.
So, let's talk about some of the oldest — with a caveat: There are a lot. There's no way to talk about all of them, so we've chosen some of the coolest old Irish pubs you'll absolutely want to go visit today. These are the pubs wearing their age on their walls and reinventing themselves in order to keep their doors open for centuries more (we hope).
Sean's Bar (Athlone, Co. Westmeath)
Archaeological research and carbon-dating have confirmed claims that Sean's Bar dates back to 900, which makes it a very likely candidate for being the oldest pub in the world. According to the histories, it was founded by a man named Luain Mac Luighdeach. Patrons needed to cross the River Shannon, which at the time was bridgeless, and would rely on local guides. Bronze Age artifacts have confirmed that the ford near Sean's Bar had long been used as a crossing point, and as for the pub itself? Mac Luighdeach opened it as an inn.
Today, Sean's Bar is preserving that history in a myriad of ways. Visitors can opt to book a spot on a number of experiences, including whiskey tastings and history tours. There's also live music every night, and those behind the bar have just as many stories as you might expect to hear. The Guinness is also said to be perfect, and they'll teach you the right way to pour it, too.
+353 090 649 2358
13 Main St, Athlone, Westmeath, N37 V2C4
The Stag's Head (Dublin, Co. Dublin)
The Stag's Head in Dublin says it was founded at some point in the 1770s, but the vibe here is pure Victorian-era elegance thanks to an 1895 rebuild. And yes, there's a stag's head — according to the story, the odd name came about after a stag fleeing Dublin Castle charged into the original pub.
This was something of a hotspot even back in the day, as it was central to shopping and theaters. More recent history is no less important, as it was regularly used as a meeting place by the revolutionary leader Michael Collins. There's still a lot going on here: Live trad music takes the stage every Friday and Saturday, and you may also find yourself sitting in on sessions by master storytellers and folklorists. Tuesdays are ukulele nights, and don't miss the opportunity to try some of the standout Irish stew, Parmesan truffle fries, or fish and chips.
+353 1 679 3687
1 Dame Ct, Dublin, D02 TW84
Morahans Bar (Bellanagare, Co. Roscommon)
There's surprisingly little information out there on the history of this little pub tucked away in the village of Bellanagare. It's safe to say, though, that not only has it earned a spot on a list of the oldest pubs in Ireland, but it's unique in that it's still run by the same family that founded it way back in 1641. You'll hear it being debated on whether or not this makes Morahan's the oldest, continuously operating pub that's been overseen by the same family, with each of the eight generations including someone named Bernard.
What isn't up for debate is that this place is widely lauded for having a tendency to welcome everyone as if they were a regular. Those you'll find there kicking back with a pint are just as friendly as the staff, and yes, there's a perfectly poured Guinness making its way into eagerly waiting hands every time. Wonderfully well-preserved, you'll find live music, birthday parties, and gatherings of old friends and new.
facebook.com/p/Morahans-Bar-100067207370575
+353 094 987 0388
Bellanagare, Co. Roscommon
The Old Stand (Dublin, Co. Dublin)
It's not entirely clear exactly when The Old Stand kicked off its long career as a favorite Dublin pub, but we do know it boasts a history of more than three-and-a-half centuries, which dates it back to the mid-1600s. We also know who to thank — at least in part — for making this pub particularly popular in its early days. Regular performances by a local cobbler, comedian, and entertainer named John Travere entertained pub-goers. In more recent history, it was also a meeting place for the Irish revolutionaries of the early 20th century.
Fast forward to the 21st, and you'll find an absolutely beautiful old pub full of little spots that are perfect for meeting up with friends and catching up over a pint or few. Slide into a bench in the Michael Collins Corner, order an incredible pint of Guinness, and add the highly recommended Irish stew or club sandwich for a tasty meal.
+353 1 677 7220
37 Exchequer St, Dublin 2, D02 F251
Kyteler's Inn (Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny)
Kyteler's Inn is a sprawling, absolutely incredible medieval building with several different areas that include a courtyard bar and Baronial-inspired upper floor. It was founded in 1324 by the very wealthy Dame Alice Kyteler, who had clearly made some enemies along the way: After her fourth husband died, she was convicted of witchcraft. She escaped, but her accusers tortured one of her servants, Petronella de Meath, before burning her at the stake. It's those horrors — which set a precedent for other witch trials — that have earned this place a reputation as one of the most-haunted restaurants in the world.
Kyteler's Inn got a new lease on life in 1986, getting a complete revitalization. Stop there today, and you'll find a restored, 14th-century tavern known for an ever-rotating list of live musicians, and a menu focused on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Dishes like the lamb stew get rave reviews, and what better to enjoy within these medieval walls?
+353 056 772 1064
St. Kieran's St, Kilkenny City, R95 RP40
O'Dowd's of Roundstone (Roundstone, Co. Galway)
Dublin might get a lot of attention, but don't overlook the beauty of the west coast and the Wild Atlantic Way. That brings us to Connemara, and while O'Dowd's of Roundstone isn't the oldest pub in the country, it's the oldest pub in Connemara. Tucked away in what's often called one of the most beautiful towns in the country, it's been open since 1840. The O'Dowd family took it over back in 1906, and more recently, it's gotten accolades for not only pouring a great pint, but serving the kind of outstanding seafood you'd expect from a pub in a fishing village.
It's the seafood chowder that takes top honors for many who find themselves stopping by, and the oysters are a win, too. For a long time, customers have been commenting on how fresh they are, and there's a good reason for that — they're sourced from the nearby Killary Bay.
+353 095 35 809
Roundstone, Connemara, Galway, H91 C853
The Brazen Head (Dublin, Co. Dublin)
The Brazen Head in Dublin claims to be the oldest pub in Ireland, and yes, there's a long-standing debate as to whether or not both it and Sean's Bar in Athlone can make the same claim. (It's complicated.) What we do know is that The Brazen Head has a history that goes back to 1198, when it was built along one of the earliest spots used to cross the River Liffey. However, there's a footnote to this. Documentation suggests it didn't become a pub until 1661, and the current building dates to 1754. And the name? That reportedly came about in 1794, after a woman looking out an upper-floor window lost her head courtesy of a cannon ball during a siege.
Come here for the history, and stay for the music. You'll find performers taking center stage every night of the week, including Sunday sessions. The menu is respectable, too, and it almost has to be — it gets a shout-out in James Joyce's "Ulysses." Opt for the Irish stew, bangers and mash, or the excellent bacon and cabbage. But get there early if you want to guarantee yourself a table.
+353 1 679 5186
20 Lower Bridge St, Usher's Quay, Dublin, D08 WC64
McCarthys Fethard (Fethard, Co. Tipperary)
The first thing you might notice about this 1840s-era pub is the motto: "We'll wine you, dine you, and bury you." That comes from the fact that this old place has always been much more than a pub. It's been an undertaker, too, since those early days, and five generations later, the family running it is still also running an undertaker. Stop by here and you're likely to catch a glimpse of a hearse nearby, and it's still one of dozens that continue the old tradition of running pubs and mortuaries side-by-side. Why? Not only did pubs used to be much more diverse in the services offered, but they also had cold storage rooms.
Grisly, perhaps, but the fact that McCarthys is holding onto this declining tradition is one of the things that makes it a brilliant piece of living history. The interior remains steadfastly old school, and there's a high likelihood of meeting the publican/undertaker while you're there and hearing some wonderful stories. Those behind the bar have been pouring the best pints of Guinness for years, and the burgers are downright delightful.
+353 052 613 1149
Main St, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, E91 N792
Olde Glen Bar (Carrigart, Co. Donegal)
If you're embarking on a foodie tour of Ireland, the Olde Glen Bar is a must for several reasons. Dating back to 1768, it's among the oldest pubs in Co. Donegal. It's a favorite local haunt, but it's also gotten a shout-out from the Michelin Guide for things like house-smoked salmon and a menu that's heavy on local seafood. Others have called this one of the best pubs in the country, but don't let that Michelin Guide honor make you think you'll find anything but a delightfully charming, old-school vibe to the bar that's still called Mary's of The Glen after a former owner.
You'll find a centuries-old establishment that prides itself on the gin and whiskey list. Just as much pride is taken in the Guinness, and there's so much history on the walls that you can lose an afternoon just looking at the photos. There's more than fish on the menu — the pork belly is outstanding, and so is the fermented potato bread. Some call a meal here the best they've ever had, and it's absolutely worth the trip.
+353 083 1585 777
Glen Village, Carrigart, Co. Donegal, F92 KR23
Johnnie Fox's (Glencullen, Co. Dublin)
Johnnie Fox's has a history that goes all the way back to its founding in 1798. You'll also hear that it claims to be the highest pub in Ireland, and while that's debated, you can't deny it's a gorgeous place. It began its life as a farm, and nowadays, you'll still see nods to its centuries-old past in rooms with names like The Pig House. (And yes, it was once used for keeping livestock.) It was a favorite spot for the Irish nationalist leader Daniel O'Connell, as well as reportedly being one of the places known to have sheltered Michael Collins.
Today, it's lauded for serving some of the best pints of Guinness in the county, as well as serving some outstanding beef cheeks. The lamb stew and the whiskey cake are also highly recommended, and even if the weather doesn't allow you a view of the mountains, you'll get a warm welcome from the lovely staff, open fires, and hot red wine.
+353 1 295 5647
Glencullen, Dublin Mountains, Co. Dublin, D18 X635
Holohan's Pub (Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford)
Go to Holohan's Pub in Enniscorthy, and you'll first notice the rock walls. Those aren't just walls, that's the foundation of Enniscorthy Castle, a towering structure dating back to the 12th century. The pub is just a little bit more recent, built back in 1734. It's passed through the hands of nine different families with a number of different names, and it's technically The Cotton Tree now, as well. That's a reference to a tree that once stood outside, in memory of a battle that spilled over into the pub from the street. The history is filled with remarkable anecdotes: During the early 20th century, the publican was Seamus Rafter. After being given a death sentence for his role in the Rising in Wexford, he ultimately died in an English prison in 1918.
This place is brimming with history, as well as a desire to preserve it. Pints of Guinness are the real deal, you're also likely to hear some outstanding music, and the family is renowned being incredibly friendly, welcoming, and more than willing to share some stories.
+353 053 923 5743
3 Slaney Pl, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, Y21 PX26
The Grey Hound (Kinsale, Co. Cork)
Anyone planning a trip to Ireland should absolutely do themselves a massive favor and work in a trip to Kinsale. Sitting on the south coast, it's home to a surprising number of old pubs. Several date back to the late 17th century, including The Grey Hound. This cozy old spot first got its pub license in 1690, and when you walk through the doors, you might find yourself suspecting there's some time travel going on here. It's a tight fit, but it's a cozy, comfortable one that's known far and wide for being a welcoming spot, and those who find their way here say it's a favorite — particularly because it's often quiet.
Candle-lit tables provide the atmosphere in a place where strangers become friends, or you can listen to the local banter. Once known as a popular spot among sailors, it's still serving what are said to be some of the best pints of both Guinness and Murphy's you could hope for.
facebook.com/GreyhoundAndMarketBar
+353 21 477 2889
Market Square, Town-Plots, Kinsale, Co. Cork
Kehoes (Dublin, Co. Dublin)
Kehoes has won a slew of awards, and it's easy to see why. Dating back to 1803, walking into this South Anne Street mainstay is to walk into a place that's been largely unchanged since the Victorian era. That includes fascinating spots like the grocery and snug bar, which would cater to patrons who would sit down for a drink while they waited for their grocery order. The grand mahogany bar is all-dominating, but the details are neat, too: There are snugs and nooks around the place, old match strikers still hang, and there's a few areas that might seem hidden ... if you don't know where to look.
It's probably going to be packed, but you can count on a great pint, with many being shocked that it's Kehoes that finally shows them how deliciously creamy a Guinness should be. There's some guaranteed great conversation, and the Irish coffees here are outstanding, as well.
+353 1 677 8312
9 S Anne St, Dublin 2, D02 NY88
Old Bear (Cork, Co. Cork)
Cork may be an important player in the history of butter, but it's also home to one of the country's oldest pubs ... even if it looks a little different these days. The pub opened in 2024, but that was only after a complete remodel and renovation. Prior to that, it was called Barbella; and before that, The Gateway. Research from the current owners found that when it originally opened way back in 1698, it was called Ye Olde Bear, an homage to a military division station nearby. With the original name restored, the pub also got an interior makeover that included things like a new snug and state-of-the-art sound and entertainment systems.
Those who have been in since the renovation and reopening say this place has lost none of its charm, with friendly bar staff and occasionally a few dogs ready and waiting to greet guests. It's the kind of pub that has visitors returning to spend their last evening in town here, and while the Guinness is on point, don't skip the chance to get some local brews.
+353 021 229 1290
125 Barrack St, The Lough, Cork, T12 YY52
The Quays (Galway, Co. Galway)
Those who may have visited The Quays back in the 1980s might not recognize it today. After undergoing a massive 1990s-era renovation, it's now outfitted with a stained-glass-and-pews sort of vibe, and it prides itself on hosting music every night. It's a long tradition in this place, and it's one that dates back more than four centuries. Today, it's kind of a mix-and-match of medieval French and Gothic architecture, with a state-of-the-art music venue thrown in for good measure. This isn't your quiet, catch-up-with-neighbors kind of place, but it's almost ridiculously fun.
There are a lot of traditional Irish dishes everyone should try at least once, and you'll find some of them on the menu at The Quays' restaurant, Galway Girl. Seafood is sourced from Galway Bay, so it almost goes without saying that the mussels and oysters are deliciously fresh. So are the fish and chips, and the live music is a must-experience.
+353 91 568 347
11 Quay St, Galway