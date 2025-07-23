Why Cork, Ireland Is A Crucial City In The History Of Butter Worldwide

On the southern coast of Ireland, between two channels of the River Lee, you will find the city of Cork, the second largest in the country. It is, of course, home to one of the most well-known tourist attractions on the Emerald Isle, Blarney Castle, the location of the infamous Blarney Stone. But the people of Cork are known for more than just having the gift of the gab — the supposed boon one receives upon kissing the Blarney Stone — they are also known for their butter. In fact, this city, which is now home to over 220,000 people, was once the site of the world's largest butter market.

If you have ever tasted it, you know that Irish butter is special. One fact you should know about Irish butter is that it is a world-renowned product, one that is respected for its consistent high quality. This is, of course, a large part of what the Cork Butter Exchange was responsible for. From the late 18th century to the early 20th, butter producers from the surrounding country would send their butter to the exchange to be inspected, graded, and sold.

Butter from the Cork Exchange would then be loaded onto ships and sent all around the world. The high-quality dairy product made its way not only to nearby Mainland Europe but also as far as the U.S., Brazil, and even Australia. So, what is it about this butter that made it worth shipping all the way across the world, even back when that was quite the journey?