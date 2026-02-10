The Oldest Coffee Shop In The US Is Still Open — And It Was The First To Introduce This Iconic Italian Drink To The Country

While coffee has been popular for hundreds of years in both Europe and coffee houses in the United States, what we think of as modern coffee shops didn't start appearing in America until the 20th century. The rise of coffee shops was mostly due to the invention of the espresso machine in Italy in 1884, which made coffee brewing much faster. And in 1927, an Italian immigrant named Domenico Parisi took advantage of the growing trend in Europe and brought the first espresso machine to the United States to start making cappuccinos in a shop that he christened Caffe Reggio.

Not only is it the first coffee shop to introduce cappuccino to America, but it is the oldest in the U.S. that's still standing. Caffe Reggio, located in New York's iconic Greenwich Village on MacDougal Street, has been serving cappuccinos to patrons for almost a century.

Named after Parisi's home region of Reggio Calabria in southern Italy, Caffe Reggio wasn't originally a coffee shop. Parisi was actually a barber, serving a clientele of Italians in the neighborhood. Cappuccino had just become popular in Italy in the decades prior, and his customers would request an espresso while they waited. Parisi eventually realized that coffee was much more profitable than the 10-cent shaves and decided to turn his shop into a full-time cafe.