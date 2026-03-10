10 Creative Ways To Use Cocoa Powder In The Kitchen
If you enjoy a spot of home baking, you've probably got a tub of cocoa powder sitting in your pantry. This decadent staple is a crucial component of many desserts, where it adds plenty of rich, chocolatey flavor, color, and depth. Cocoa powder is made by roasting, drying, and grinding cocoa beans, then separating out the cocoa fat, which leaves you with a crumbly, deep reddish-brown powder. This is generally combined with sugar or other sweeteners in recipes to balance out the intense, slightly bitter taste of the powder.
Cocoa powder is a go-to for swirling into brownie or cake batter, whipping into frosting, or stirring into hot drinks, but this ingredient's versatility doesn't end there. It also shines in an array of savory recipes, and more often than not, just a small spoonful of powder is all you need to dramatically boost the complexity of the dish. Cocoa powder is the star of many breakfast recipes and no-bake desserts, too. Here, a chocolate-forward approach is welcomed, so you can typically be more generous with your quantities.
So, if you've already perfected your chocolate brownie recipe, why not try crafting something a little more unique with that trusty tub of cocoa? Whether you're in the mood for a sweet treat or a hearty dinner, a dash of cocoa powder is sure to be a game-changer. Here are a few of our favorite ways to put this flavor-packed ingredient to use.
1. Add depth to a chili
A homemade chili typically combines savory staples like onions, canned tomatoes, ground beef, and beans with a medley of spices, but adding a sprinkling of cocoa powder is one way to take this beloved dish to the next level. This unlikely mix-in adds richness and depth, without making the dish taste distinctly chocolatey. Instead, the powder simply works to enhance the flavor of the other savory elements, ensuring a robust, umami-rich finish.
You'll only need a small amount of cocoa powder to boost a batch of chili — generally no more than a tablespoon. The chocolatey baking staple can be added at the same time as the other spices, such as chili powder and cumin, ready to blend seamlessly into the tangy tomato broth. This addition works brilliantly in classic meaty chilis, such as our classic Cincinnati chili, or this delicious smoky brisket version. But, it's also especially transformative in veggie-based varieties where building savory depth can be more challenging.
2. Mix it into a steak rub
When prepping a steak for pan-searing, you might opt for a simple sprinkle of salt and pepper, or rub some of your favorite herbs and spices onto the meat. But have you ever considered adding cocoa powder to your seasoning mix? As strange as this concept may sound, steak and chocolate make a rather incredible pairing. The bitter, earthy notes of the cocoa powder help to intensify the beef's natural umami richness, yielding a wonderfully satisfying result.
Some steak recipes even call for squares of dark chocolate, which can be melted into a sauce for serving with the succulent meat. However, using cocoa powder in a rub is your best bet, and this offers a more full-bodied, earthy flavor and won't impart any unnecessary sweetness. Plus, it's far easier to incorporate, with no melting required.
To craft a cocoa-spiked steak rub, just mix the chocolatey powder with salt, pepper, and any other seasonings of your choice in a small bowl. Spices such as cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, and cumin are all great picks, as are fragrant herbs like oregano and thyme. Once you've stirred everything together, simply rub the mixture generously onto both sides of your steaks before searing or grilling to your desired doneness.
3. Jazz up a batch of tacos
You may want to try elevating your tacos with cocoa powder. As with other savory recipes, a subtle approach is key, and just a teaspoon or two is enough to upgrade your meat or veggie fillings. The powder will add a gentle bitterness that complements classic taco spices like cumin, chili powder, and paprika, keeping things bold and hearty.
If you're making a from-scratch taco seasoning, just stir the cocoa powder together with the other spices. Then, you can use this punchy seasoning blend to flavor your filling mixture. You could even add cocoa to a store-bought taco seasoning for the ultimate convenience. Cocoa is perfect for enhancing fillings like ground beef, black beans, sauteed mushrooms, or shredded chicken, and also contrasts beautifully with the brightness of fresh toppings like cilantro, pickled onions, and pico de gallo.
When slow-cooking meat for tacos, cocoa powder also makes a great addition to the braising liquid. Try simmering chicken breasts in a mixture of canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chicken broth, and cocoa powder to infuse the meat with heaps of spicy, earthy depth before shredding. Or, braise beef or pork with garlic, lime juice, beef broth, and a dash of the cocoa for a balance of richness and aromatic tang.
4. Add richness to spaghetti sauce
While cocoa shines in spicy Mexican dishes, it also works surprisingly well in Italian-inspired cooking. A tangy, slow-simmered spaghetti sauce is the perfect canvas for a touch of cocoa powder. It works behind the scenes to deepen the flavors of the acidic and aromatic elements, without leaving your pasta tasting like chocolate. Cocoa cuts through the tangy sweetness of the tomatoes especially well, all while subtly amping up the sophistication factor with its decadent earthiness.
Begin by crafting the base of the sauce as normal (typically sauteing diced onion and garlic). Follow with the canned tomatoes or passata, then add the cocoa powder along with all of the remaining ingredients, such as oregano, basil, red wine, and red pepper flakes. The quantity of cocoa is based on your taste preference, but a little will go a long way. Start by stirring in ¼ teaspoon before you leave everything to simmer. Then, you can taste the sauce and add more cocoa if desired towards the end of cooking.
5. Incorporate it into pasta or bread dough
Sprinkling cocoa powder into bread dough is an amazing way to add color and moreish chocolatey flavor to your homemade loaf. Just mix a small amount of the powder with the other dry ingredients, like flour, salt, and sugar, before the wet ingredients come into play. Cocoa works fantastically well in a rustic sourdough loaf, where the slight bitterness of the chocolate enhances the natural tang of the bread. You could even incorporate chocolate chips into the dough for an even more dessert-like finish.
And bread isn't the only carb that can benefit from the cocoa treatment. As odd as it might sound, pasta dough is also the perfect candidate for transforming with a hint of chocolatey goodness. The cocoa powder gives the pasta an undeniably striking hue and introduces a whole lot of earthy complexity, which pairs exceptionally well with classic pasta sauce ingredients like mushrooms, truffles, and Parmesan.
Dessert pasta is absolutely a thing, too, with some recipes adding sugar to the dough and pairing the sweet, al dente strands with syrup or melted Nutella. The chocolate-pasta combo is a firm favorite for chef Giada De Laurentiis, who's long been whipping up her famous chocolate fettuccini for the ultimate sweet and salty flavor contrast.
6. Stir it into overnight oats
We're big fans of a make-ahead breakfast, and overnight oats are a top pick for fueling up on busy mornings. When it comes to sprucing up the simple base of oats and milk, there are endless flavor ideas to explore. Cocoa powder, however, has to be one of the most versatile and transformative mix-ins. Keep things simple by combining the powder with a squeeze of honey or maple syrup, or go all out with a medley of complementary additions. Either way, that hit of chocolatey flavor is sure to make your breakfast creation taste infinitely more indulgent.
Cocoa powder pairs well with creamy nut butters and fruity jams, and incorporating yogurt into the oat mixture is a great way to create a more luscious, dessert-like texture. Try mixing in espresso powder to create a mocha-inspired treat, or a dash of vanilla to round out the richness with a touch of warmth and sweetness. Just stir together the oats, milk, and your chosen extras in a mixing bowl, then transfer everything to individual serving jars ready for chilling and enjoying throughout the week.
Before you tuck into the creamy oats, feel free to garnish them with a scattering of chocolate chips, chopped nuts, or shredded coconut for added flavor and texture. Fresh raspberries or strawberries will also make a fitting match for the decadent, cocoa-spiked mixture.
7. Turn hummus into dessert
Hummus comes in many forms, and this creamy, protein-rich dip doesn't always have to be savory. You can also turn hummus into a sweet, dessert-style treat, and cocoa powder makes a rather irresistible addition. The mild, slightly nutty taste of the chickpeas allows the chocolate flavor to shine, and the resulting dip serves as a deliciously healthy alternative to other sugary spreads.
Much like its savory counterpart, dessert hummus begins with a base of drained, canned chickpeas and creamy tahini, which can also be substituted for peanut or almond butter if desired. Rather than blitzing these ingredients up with the usual glug of olive oil, you'll pour in liquid sweetener such as honey or maple syrup, milk (or a plant-based alternative), and cocoa powder. A dash of vanilla extract complements the chocolate beautifully, too, while a pinch of salt helps to balance the sweetness, and a sprinkle of cinnamon is great for adding warmth.
Blend everything up in a food processor until smooth, and the hummus is ready to serve with your favorite dippers. Sliced apples, strawberries, pretzels, or cookies are all ideal for scooping up the thick, chocolatey dip. This sweet hummus also tastes incredible spread atop toast, pancakes, or waffles.
8. Mix it into pancake batter
Give your next weekend brunch stack an indulgent upgrade by blending cocoa powder into the pancake batter itself. We often see chocolate sauce or chips added as a topping, but featuring cocoa in the batter ensures chocolatey richness in every bite.
Cocoa powder fits seamlessly into a wide variety of recipes, such as thick and fluffy high-protein chocolate pancakes or elegant caffe mocha crepes. It's also fantastic in banana pancakes, adding a subtle depth that complements the natural sweetness of the fruit. Generally, it's a simple case of mixing the cocoa with the flour and other dry ingredients, before whisking in the wet components to create a smooth batter that's ready for pan-frying.
Don't forget to adorn your chocolate-infused stack with a generous selection of toppings, too. A drizzle of chocolate sauce, melted Nutella, or nut butter would go down a treat, especially when paired with a swirl of whipped cream. Chopped hazelnuts make a delightfully crunchy finisher, and fresh sweet-tart fruits like cherries, raspberries, and blueberries all make ideal accompaniments to the rich, earthy cocoa.
9. Whip up some chocolatey granola
Granola is an exceptionally versatile breakfast option, and making your own offers plenty of opportunity for creativity. Experimenting with different nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and spices is commonplace, but consider adding cocoa powder into the mix if you want to transform this crunchy breakfast staple into something altogether more decadent.
The liquid component of most granola recipes typically consists of oil and a liquid sweetener. Cocoa powder is added to this rich, sticky base along with any other flavorings of your choice, such as cinnamon or vanilla, with everything whisked thoroughly until well-combined. Now, you'll toss the liquid mixture with the oats, plus any nuts and seeds that take your fancy. Almonds, pecans, cashews, and pumpkin seeds are all excellent choices.
Spread the oat mixture out on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and pop it in the oven until fragrant and crunchy. Once the granola has cooled, you can continue the chocolatey theme by scattering over some chocolate chips, or go ahead with other fruity mix-ins like raisins, chopped dates, or dried cranberries. We love serving the granola with milk, which quickly gets infused with that moreish cocoa flavor, or layering it with Greek yogurt and berries for an indulgent parfait-style breakfast.
10. Blitz it with banana to make ice cream
If you've got a tub of cocoa powder in your pantry, you're just three ingredients away from crafting a deliciously creamy (and completely vegan-friendly!) batch of chocolate banana ice cream. You'll need ripe bananas, of course, which give the frozen treat its luscious consistency and fruity taste. Then, there's a splash of maple syrup for sweetness, and crunchy cacao nibs, which introduce a satisfying textural contrast and further enhance the chocolatey depth.
Start with peeled, chopped, and frozen bananas, tossing these into a food processor with the other ingredients. After a few minutes of blending, you'll have a smooth, soft serve-style ice cream that's loaded with rich, chocolate flavor and studded with pops of crunchiness. It's ready to scoop out and serve right away, perhaps with an extra scattering of cacao nibs and fresh strawberries or sliced banana on the side. Or, you could totally take the indulgence up a notch by drizzling melted dark chocolate or peanut butter over the creamy scoops.