The Baking Aisle Ingredient That Makes Spaghetti Sauce Richer And Bolder (It's Not Baking Soda)

There are many ways to elevate spaghetti sauce to give it more flavor, but one suggestion may make you question everything. Did you know some cooks add cocoa to their sauce? Yeah, it's the secret ingredient that a lot of cooks swear by, so we asked a chef with Sicilian roots about his thoughts, and the answer may surprise you.

Tasting Table asked Chef Billy Parisi if adding cocoa to spaghetti sauce for a bolder flavor is a good idea. "I'm a bit of a traditionalist, so I would not do that," he says. "My Italian grandmother may have smacked me if I would add it to my spaghetti sauce, but my Italian Aunt Pan would for sure try it."

Chef Parisi, whose grandparents were from Terrasini, Sicily, shared another recipe that uses cocoa as a secret ingredient when explaining how it could help elevate spaghetti sauce. "However, just like when finishing a Texas Chili with a bit of chocolate, it absolutely can create more complexity in the sauce and deepen the flavors of the beef and tomatoes, making it richer," he says. "The texture could slightly thicken, but not change. You may also get a slightly darker colored sauce."

While Chef Parisi may not be willing to chase his spaghetti sauce recipe and add cocoa powder to it, he certainly isn't stopping anyone else. "If you are looking to enhance those specific flavors to make them stand out more," he suggests, "then definitely do it."