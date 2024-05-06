Caffe Mocha Crepes Recipe

If you've ever had the pleasure of traveling to France, you've likely indulged in the wonderfully delicate dish that is the crepe — yet further evidence of the absolute mastery that is French cuisine. These pan-cooked treats are the thinner, more refined cousin of the pancake, and while both are delicious, crepes are definitely the way to go if you are looking for a casually elegant breakfast or brunch offering.

Developed by Jennine Rye, this recipe incorporates the dreamy flavor combo of coffee and chocolate into crepe form, making it the perfect plate for anyone with a love for all things espresso. The caffe mocha crepe batter is flavored with cocoa powder and coffee, while the cooked crepes are filled with a wonderfully light and airy coffee cream and finished with a homemade dark chocolate drizzle. The ultimate mocha dessert or morning meal, these sweet, caffeinated crepes will have you flipping with joy!