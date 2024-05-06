Caffe Mocha Crepes Recipe
If you've ever had the pleasure of traveling to France, you've likely indulged in the wonderfully delicate dish that is the crepe — yet further evidence of the absolute mastery that is French cuisine. These pan-cooked treats are the thinner, more refined cousin of the pancake, and while both are delicious, crepes are definitely the way to go if you are looking for a casually elegant breakfast or brunch offering.
Developed by Jennine Rye, this recipe incorporates the dreamy flavor combo of coffee and chocolate into crepe form, making it the perfect plate for anyone with a love for all things espresso. The caffe mocha crepe batter is flavored with cocoa powder and coffee, while the cooked crepes are filled with a wonderfully light and airy coffee cream and finished with a homemade dark chocolate drizzle. The ultimate mocha dessert or morning meal, these sweet, caffeinated crepes will have you flipping with joy!
Gather the ingredients for caffe mocha crepes
To begin this caffe mocha crepes recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the crepe batter, you will want all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, instant coffee powder, sugar, salt, eggs, vanilla extract, milk, and butter. The coffee cream comes together with whipping cream, confectioners' sugar, and more instant coffee powder. Finally, for the chocolate sauce, grab some dark chocolate, cream, and vanilla extract.
Step 1: Mix the dry ingredients for the crepe batter
Make the crepe batter: Add flour, cocoa powder, instant coffee powder, sugar, and salt to a large bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 2: Whisk the eggs
In a separate medium bowl, whisk the eggs.
Step 3: Mix in the rest of the wet ingredients
Add vanilla extract, milk, and ½ cup cold water to the eggs and whisk well to combine.
Step 4: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Pour the egg mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients, whisking well to create a smooth batter.
Step 5: Refrigerate the batter
Transfer the batter to the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
Step 6: Combine the coffee cream ingredients
Meanwhile, make the coffee cream: Add whipping cream, confectioners' sugar, and instant coffee powder to a large bowl.
Step 7: Whisk the cream
Whisk for 1-2 minutes, until soft peaks form.
Step 8: Refrigerate the coffee cream
Transfer coffee cream to the fridge until ready to serve.
Step 9: Put the chocolate in a bowl
Make the chocolate sauce: Add dark chocolate pieces to a heatproof bowl.
Step 10: Heat up some more cream
Place the cream into a small dish and microwave in 15-second intervals, until hot but not boiling.
Step 11: Combine the chocolate and cream
Pour the hot cream over the chocolate, and add the vanilla extract.
Step 12: Mix to make the chocolate sauce
Mix with a fork until the chocolate is completely melted and the sauce is smooth. Set aside.
Step 13: Butter a crepe pan
To cook the crepes, add a little bit of the butter to a crepe pan (or a wide, shallow frying pan) and place over medium-high heat.
Step 14: Add some batter
Once the butter begins to sizzle, add roughly ¼ cup batter to the pan and quickly roll it around so it coats the surface.
Step 15: Flip the crepe
Cook the crepe for 1-2 minutes, then flip with a spatula.
Step 16: Cook the other side
Cook the other side for another 30-60 seconds.
Step 17: Cook the remaining crepes
Transfer the crepe to a plate and repeat with the remaining batter.
Step 18: Assemble the crepes
Cover one half of each crepe with a dollop of coffee cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce, then fold the crepes over.
Step 19: Serve
Drizzle on more chocolate sauce and serve right away.
How can I switch up chocolate crepes?
There are plenty of ways these caffe mocha crepes can be adapted, whether that's due to your personal preferences, what you have at home, or if you just feel like putting a twist on this delicious coffee-flavored dessert. While the coffee cream in this recipe adds another coffee boost, you could swap the instant coffee powder with amaretto for a boozy variation, or hazelnut syrup for a nuttier finish. Both flavors pair wonderfully with coffee while adding a new dimension to the crepes.
Fruit is always a great addition to crepes, so why not top these with banana slices, figs, or fresh strawberries? For the finishing touches, if you want even more coffee in your crepe, you could add a coffee syrup — or even swap it out for the chocolate sauce. For a sweeter finish, a caramel drizzle also makes a great accompaniment to the flavors in this recipe. Lastly, if you're craving more texture, sprinkle on some chopped nuts or cocoa nibs just before serving.
What is the difference between crepes and pancakes?
Though the batters for crepes and pancakes contain nearly identical ingredients, they aren't actually as similar as you might think. While both rely on a base of flour, milk, and eggs, the key differences between the two come down to the quantities of each ingredient, and the additional inclusion of a rising agent for pancakes. While crepe batter is traditionally very thin, pancake batter is thicker and can be dolloped into a pan, causing it to cook up into beautifully fluffy and fat discs. Crepe batter, on the other hand, is thinly spread to the edges of the pan and cooked into a much larger and far more delicate disc.
That isn't where the differences end though. When incorporating fillings into a pancake, such as chocolate chips or blueberries, these ingredients are usually added to the batter and cooked into the pancake itself. Crepes, however, tend to be folded around savory or sweet fillings once they have been cooked, much like a wrap. Despite their many differences, both pancakes and crepes can be enjoyed either as savory or sweet dishes, and they make for the perfect breakfast, brunch, or lunch option. We definitely won't be picking favorites!
- For the crepes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour, sifted
- 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon instant coffee powder
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 3 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2 tablespoons butter, for cooking the crepes
- For the coffee cream
- 1 ¾ cups heavy whipping cream
- ¼ cup confectioners' sugar, sifted
- 1 tablespoon instant coffee powder
- For the chocolate sauce
- ¾ cup finely chopped dark chocolate
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
|Calories per Serving
|1,066
|Total Fat
|85.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|52.2 g
|Trans Fat
|2.1 g
|Cholesterol
|346.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|58.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.6 g
|Total Sugars
|24.8 g
|Sodium
|424.3 mg
|Protein
|17.9 g