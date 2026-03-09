A dash of Worcestershire sauce will take egg salad from basic to unforgettable, but it's far from the only ingredient egg salad needs. Another way to wake up a boring egg salad is with a splash of apple cider vinegar. It'll bring a tangy, fruity note that'll complement the umami richness of the Worcestershire sauce and will also enhance its own sweet and tangy undertones.

Speaking of tangy ingredients, you don't want to leave chopped pickles out of egg salad, either. Together with the Worcestershire sauce, this will cause a flavor explosion. A pop of tangy crunch provides the taste and texture an otherwise creamy and soft egg salad needs. Diced aromatics like shallots and green onions are also a great aromatic and textural boon to complement your Worcestershire sauce addition. However, don't make the common egg salad mistake of adding too many extra ingredients. It's better to avoid ruining egg salad with too many ingredients by choosing extras that blend seamlessly into the egg salad dressing, like Worcestershire sauce. Other add-ins that won't affect egg salad's texture include fresh herbs, spices, and even miso paste.

One of the easiest ways to upgrade an egg salad is by choosing a high-quality mayonnaise brand. Since mayo is a key ingredient, you might as well choose the tastiest version you can find. Duke's Mayo is one of our all-time favorites, but you can also substitute American mayo with Japanese Kewpie mayo. A dash of Worcestershire sauce would fit right into a Japanese-style egg salad tamago sando; after all, the Japanese founded and coined the term "umami."