This Common Egg Salad Mistake Is Easy To Make — And Even Easier To Fix

Egg salad gets a lot of undeserved flak. It's a vegetarian-friendly alternative to other types of deli salads (namely tuna and chicken), and packs a more protein-dense, satiating bite than a side dish like potato salad. Plus, egg salad is versatile; you can dress it up with any number of mix-ins. There is, however, an important caveat when it comes to customizing your egg salad: One of the biggest mistakes that people make with this dish is trying to add so many ingredients to it that the eggs become secondary.

Think of it this way: You're not making a salad with eggs — you're making an egg salad with complementary, highlighting ingredients. Besides messing with the flavor of your bite, going overboard with mix-ins can also spell trouble for the texture of your egg salad. If you aren't adding enough binding ingredients to support your mix-ins, you could be dealing with a salad that doesn't hold together on a sandwich and a mouthfeel that feels discombobulated rather than cohesive. Focus on one or two mix-ins that highlight the eggs, rather than a bunch that distract from them.