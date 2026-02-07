This Common Egg Salad Mistake Is Easy To Make — And Even Easier To Fix
Egg salad gets a lot of undeserved flak. It's a vegetarian-friendly alternative to other types of deli salads (namely tuna and chicken), and packs a more protein-dense, satiating bite than a side dish like potato salad. Plus, egg salad is versatile; you can dress it up with any number of mix-ins. There is, however, an important caveat when it comes to customizing your egg salad: One of the biggest mistakes that people make with this dish is trying to add so many ingredients to it that the eggs become secondary.
Think of it this way: You're not making a salad with eggs — you're making an egg salad with complementary, highlighting ingredients. Besides messing with the flavor of your bite, going overboard with mix-ins can also spell trouble for the texture of your egg salad. If you aren't adding enough binding ingredients to support your mix-ins, you could be dealing with a salad that doesn't hold together on a sandwich and a mouthfeel that feels discombobulated rather than cohesive. Focus on one or two mix-ins that highlight the eggs, rather than a bunch that distract from them.
Add mix-ins with care
There are many egg salad add-ins to choose from, so you'll need to be tactful about which ones you choose and how much you add to your mix. Fresh herbs, like dill, are always reliable options because their flavor cuts through the richness of the eggs and the mayonnaise (or other binder alternative, like Greek yogurt) and adds freshness to the bite. Pickled ingredients, like chopped dill pickles, pickled red onions, or an even more unexpected pickle, will upgrade your egg salad in the same way — offering a sharp, tangy contrast that will lighten the mouthfeel and balance out the flavors.
The biggest recommendation is to select ingredients that can seamlessly mix into the egg mixture and binder, rather than adding unique textures. For example, spices, like curry powder or freshly cracked black pepper, can add flavor very intentionally without distracting from the texture of a creamy or chunky salad. If you do want that bit of texture, consider using a small ratio of add-ins and chopping them finely. Punchy red onion, for example, should be used in small doses and chopped finely so it doesn't dominate the flavor profile and mouthfeel.