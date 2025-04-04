The Absolute Best Worcestershire Sauce Has A Major Secret

Since Lea & Perrins is the original Worcestershire sauce, it was always going to be hard to dethrone. We can pinpoint a few reasons that set it above the rest, though. First, its flagship sauce contains several fermented ingredients and not just the anchovies. Lea & Perrins also ferments its garlic and onion and uses whole versions of both instead of powder. It also has a thickness that clings to whatever you put it on, but lacks the viscosity of a steak sauce. This perfect texture is quintessentially associated with Worcestershire sauce, so of course the original brand has this one in the bag.

We're not the only ones who think so, either. Redditors laud the flavor across the board, supporting the notion that it blows the Heinz or French's versions out of the water. Other reviewers note that it's a perfect match for any kind of meat, blending well with nearly any other ingredient and offering a steak sauce-adjacent experience. Like steak sauce, reviewers also think it pairs well with fried foods. We love the flavor and quality at its price point, too; you're really getting some top shelf ingredients at a pantry staple cost. Next time you head to the store and see that classic paper wrapping, grab yourself a bottle and unlock a whole new world of flavor. In the meantime, be sure to check out some fun ways Worcestershire sauce can elevate your next meal.