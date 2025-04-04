The Absolute Best Worcestershire Sauce Has A Major Secret
If you don't yet have a bottle of Worcestershire sauce in your kitchen, where have you been living? You can use this versatile condiment in countless creative ways to give your dishes a delicious depth of flavor and an umami, briny kick. But before you dash out the door to grab a bottle from your nearest grocery store, take a look through our list of 10 Worcestershire sauce brands ranked from worst to best first. We break down the highest highs and lowest lows your local Worcestershire sauce brands have to offer. And when we're talking the absolute best in the game? Lea & Perrins The Original Worcestershire Sauce takes the gold by far.
The thing about this brand is that it keeps its exact ingredient list a secret. No one but the Lea & Perrins workers know precisely what's in here. What we do know is that it has molasses and sugar for sweetness, white vinegar and tamarind extract for that sour tang, water, salt, onions, garlic cloves, and of course, the pinnacle ingredient: anchovies. You can make your own Worcestershire Sauce from scratch, too, but tragically, you'll never quite nail the exact flavor blend Lea & Perrins has to offer.
How Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce sets the standard
Since Lea & Perrins is the original Worcestershire sauce, it was always going to be hard to dethrone. We can pinpoint a few reasons that set it above the rest, though. First, its flagship sauce contains several fermented ingredients and not just the anchovies. Lea & Perrins also ferments its garlic and onion and uses whole versions of both instead of powder. It also has a thickness that clings to whatever you put it on, but lacks the viscosity of a steak sauce. This perfect texture is quintessentially associated with Worcestershire sauce, so of course the original brand has this one in the bag.
We're not the only ones who think so, either. Redditors laud the flavor across the board, supporting the notion that it blows the Heinz or French's versions out of the water. Other reviewers note that it's a perfect match for any kind of meat, blending well with nearly any other ingredient and offering a steak sauce-adjacent experience. Like steak sauce, reviewers also think it pairs well with fried foods. We love the flavor and quality at its price point, too; you're really getting some top shelf ingredients at a pantry staple cost. Next time you head to the store and see that classic paper wrapping, grab yourself a bottle and unlock a whole new world of flavor. In the meantime, be sure to check out some fun ways Worcestershire sauce can elevate your next meal.