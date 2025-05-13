Wake Up Boring Egg Salad With This Tangy Pantry Ingredient

Egg salad is far from fancy. Yet, it manages to hit the right gustatory notes when scooped onto crackers and slathered into sandwiches — at least, it does most of the time. Occasionally, egg salad misses the mark. While working in a bunch of flavorful extras can help transform a one-dimensional egg salad, it really only takes one pantry staple to revamp the recipe. The next time you're at a loss, remember that all it takes to improve egg salad is a splash of apple cider vinegar.

At its core, apple cider vinegar is a fermented condiment made from apples. Similar to other vinegar varieties, it teems with a crisp acidity. This tartly tangy quality is exactly what can give bland egg salad dimension. In addition to offsetting the recipe's decadence, the vinegar can brighten other flavors in the egg salad and create a more harmonious bite. What's more? Apple cider vinegar boasts a richly nuanced flavor profile that makes it especially valuable when worked into egg salad. With a fruity and apple-forward undertone, it teases hints of florality, earthiness, and sweetness that will enliven the lackluster egg salad with layers of complexity.

Aside from enhancing flavor, adding a touch of apple cider to egg salad won't jeopardize texture. Since the punchy ingredient can be used sparingly, recipes will remain lusciously creamy, but taste leaps and bounds better.