12 Ways To Add More Flavor To Store-Bought Egg Salad

Egg salad is great stuff. It's good in sandwiches or on its own, and it's naturally high-protein, gluten-free, and keto-friendly. It's quick and easy to whip up for cooks at any skill level, and when you don't have time to do it yourself, it's widely available in supermarkets. The only real difference between buying your egg salad and making your own at home (aside from the price) is that you'll naturally make homemade egg salad to suit your personal palate, while the store-bought kind plays it safe to suit the widest possible range of tastes. To phrase that thought less diplomatically, store-bought can be kind of bland.

Some of us are fine with that, because at a minimum, egg salad just needs salt, pepper, and mayo. But that doesn't mean you couldn't (or shouldn't) dress the store-bought stuff up to suit your own tastes. As a former chef, I've made egg salad by the bucketful, and enjoy finding ways to put a different spin on it. Here are a handful of fun, easy options for bringing your store-bought egg salad to life.