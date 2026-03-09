Matcha is quickly giving espresso a run for its money, with coffee chains from Starbucks to Luckin Coffee featuring matcha-based lattes, frappes, and hot drinks on menus. We recently tasted and ranked matcha drinks from popular coffee chains. We focused on iced matcha lattes, basing our ranking off criteria like flavor, consistency, and the type of matcha used. While we found some delicious renditions, Dunkin' is the popular coffee chain to avoid if you want to order matcha.

Although Dunkin' claims to use matcha sourced from Japan, the chain blends the green powder with sugar and fruit pectin, which drastically affects the taste of the matcha itself. Instead of the grassy, slightly bitter flavor we expected, we were hit immediately with a cloying sweetness and the slightest hint of a grassy finish. The excess sugar also hindered a proper blending of the matcha mixture into the drink, resulting in an almost gritty consistency. While we could perceive the subtlest herbal notes, it wouldn't be sufficient for a true matcha lover.

The hot matcha from Dunkin' did place favorably in our ranking of Dunkin's hot drinks, but we lamented over the fact that you cannot adjust its sweetness. And the hot matcha latte, like the iced matcha, was way too sugary. If high-quality is what you want, it's safe to say that matcha is one drink you should never order at Dunkin'.