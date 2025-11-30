For High-Quality Matcha, Order At This Popular Coffee Chain
Matcha is everywhere these days. Once a mystical green substance known only to those familiar with Japanese cuisine, the ceremonial tea powder is now a go-to drink for anyone looking for an espresso-free caffeine hit. While the very best matcha is still found at smaller specialty locations, you can find it at every big coffee chain from Dunkin' to Starbucks these days, and a few of them offer some pretty solid options. But the number one is a California classic: Blue Bottle Coffee.
We recently tested eight matcha drinks from popular coffee chains and our favorite by far was the matcha latte from Blue Bottle. Our expert was pleasantly surprised by the drink, which didn't look too promising at first glance. But they knew after one sip that it was the real deal. The matcha flavor was strong and vibrant, with a perfect bitterness that mellowed out over time.
Blue Bottle uses stone-ground ceremonial grade matcha from Uji, Japan, so it has an earthy flavor, but the café balances this well by adding a little bit of cane sugar. The latte also has the perfect ratio of milk to tea – it's less watered down than some of the other options out there, giving it a thicker texture and silkier mouthfeel. Overall, it's just the perfect matcha for those who are craving an authentic experience but don't have the time to sacrifice convenience.
Perfect for beginner matcha drinkers
The fact that Blue Bottle serves good matcha makes a lot of sense considering its history. The company's founder was inspired to start the business after visiting a coffee shop in Tokyo, and a lot of the brand's signature aspects trace back to Japanese coffee culture. The company also operates multiple cafés in Asia, and Japan is one of its major global markets. It seems that customers everywhere enjoy the matcha, if online reviews are anything to go by.
One Instagram user said it was the "best matcha latte" they had ever had, while someone else said they were "in love" with the product on Youtube. People praise the creaminess of the drink, and many say it's one of the best options for those who are new to matcha. Someone who tried it in Japan called it "extremely beginner friendly" on Reddit, where another user said, "The matcha powder is smooth and creamy on the palate, with nutty aromas and a hint of sesame. It is also rich and full-bodied without any bitterness."
A TikTok user whose page is dedicated to matcha said the powder had "a strength to it" but was "very smooth". Like many other avid matcha drinkers, she said it wouldn't be her first choice, but it's a great option when convenience is the priority. And if you find yourself in that situation, then we definitely recommend heading straight to Blue Bottle.