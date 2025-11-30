For High-Quality Matcha, Order At This Popular Coffee Chain

Matcha is everywhere these days. Once a mystical green substance known only to those familiar with Japanese cuisine, the ceremonial tea powder is now a go-to drink for anyone looking for an espresso-free caffeine hit. While the very best matcha is still found at smaller specialty locations, you can find it at every big coffee chain from Dunkin' to Starbucks these days, and a few of them offer some pretty solid options. But the number one is a California classic: Blue Bottle Coffee.

We recently tested eight matcha drinks from popular coffee chains and our favorite by far was the matcha latte from Blue Bottle. Our expert was pleasantly surprised by the drink, which didn't look too promising at first glance. But they knew after one sip that it was the real deal. The matcha flavor was strong and vibrant, with a perfect bitterness that mellowed out over time.

Blue Bottle uses stone-ground ceremonial grade matcha from Uji, Japan, so it has an earthy flavor, but the café balances this well by adding a little bit of cane sugar. The latte also has the perfect ratio of milk to tea – it's less watered down than some of the other options out there, giving it a thicker texture and silkier mouthfeel. Overall, it's just the perfect matcha for those who are craving an authentic experience but don't have the time to sacrifice convenience.