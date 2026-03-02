The Next Big Trends In Chocolate We'll See In 2026

Food trends are always changing. Not only are there macro-level ones — like our predictions for what will happen in 2026 — but also trends within industries. From fast food trends to flavor pairings (we heard "fricy" is supposed to be particularly noteworthy), people are rubbing crystal balls left and right to predict what 2026 has in store.

In order to get some insight into what 2026 has in store for chocolate, we spoke with Nicole Patel, founder of Delysia Chocolatier. Chief among these predictions, which no one should be surprised about, is price. Patel explains that, due to tariffs, changing supply chains, and other factors, we can expect to see chocolate costs rise for consumers — and for companies to rethink their ingredients in response. "As a result, some mass-market manufacturers are adjusting formulations to manage costs, often using less cacao or alternative coatings," she says. This isn't a far-off thing, either; Reese's — and parent company Hershey's — have already come under fire for allegedly changing the recipe for its iconic cups.

That's not to say that customers will stop buying chocolate due to price or quality changes. It's more of a fork in the road, and one that will have consumers considering where to spend their money. "Overall, I think 2026 will be defined by a sharper divide between value-engineered chocolate and premium, ingredient-driven chocolate with consumers becoming much more aware of that difference," she says.