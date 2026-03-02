23 Umami-Packed Miso Recipes To Try This Week
Miso, a fundamental ingredient in Japanese cuisine, is an umami-rich paste made from fermented soybeans. This versatile staple comes in three main forms (red, white, and yellow), each with its own distinct flavor profile and best suited to different culinary uses. Miso offers many health benefits, too. Since it's fermented, it's rich in probiotics, which are thought to support a healthy digestive system. It's also a great source of essential micronutrients, including manganese, vitamin K, and copper.
You might know miso best as the base of the iconic Japanese soup, but there are plenty of other creative ways to put this ingredient to use. Miso is perfect for enhancing dressings and marinades, brushing over meats and fish, or boosting the savory depth of pasta and risotto dishes. It even tastes incredible in sweet bakes, where its salty, earthy tang brings balance to other rich, sugary elements. Whether you're a long-time fan or trying miso for the first time, this tempting collection of recipes will provide all the inspiration you need to make the most of this deeply flavorful ingredient.
1. Simple Miso Soup
Miso soup, of course, earns its place in this line up. The beloved Japanese staple is surprisingly easy to whip up at home.
The light broth is flavored with a medley of umami-rich ingredients, including shiitake mushrooms, soy sauce, scallions, and white miso paste. Firm tofu adds texture and sustenance, while fresh ginger brings a touch of warmth, yielding a beautifully balanced, satisfying soup that takes just 25 minutes to prepare.
Recipe: Simple Miso Soup
2. Miso Salmon
To give salmon fillets a salty, tangy boost, try brushing them with a moreish miso marinade. Here, we use brown (aka red) miso, rice vinegar, soy sauce, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes for the perfect combination of umami, sweetness, tanginess, and heat. After the flavors have been left to meld, the salmon is simply baked in the oven until flaky and tender, ready to garnish with sesame seeds and serve with your favorite sides.
Recipe: Miso Salmon
3. Caramelized Sweet Potato Miso Soup
The traditional Japanese broth isn't the only soup where miso shines. The paste is also fantastic for enhancing a range of other homemade recipes, like this vibrant caramelized sweet potato number.
The white miso's savory notes provide a delicious contrast to the natural sweetness of the potato, carrots, and dash of maple syrup. There's a little warmth in the form of smoked paprika, and a final squeeze of lemon brightens the smooth, silky soup to no end.
4. Miso Mushroom Pasta
Miso and mushrooms are a powerful duo that amp up umami, and they pair beautifully with delicate fettuccini pasta in this elegant pasta dish. The light yet creamy, miso-spiked sauce is made with coconut milk, vegan butter, and nutritional yeast, and it's certainly not short of savory depth. Spinach leaves add color and freshness, and lemon juice brings some balancing tang, resulting in a dish that's wonderfully comforting without feeling heavy.
Recipe: Miso Mushroom Pasta
5. Miso-Braised Parsnip
Braising is a totally underrated method for cooking parsnips, and here we make the most of this game-changing technique by loading the braising liquid with bold, aromatic ingredients. Beginning with a base of earthy shiitake mushrooms, the mixture benefits from the fiery tang of gochujang paste, brightness of lemon juice, and warmth of cumin. A generous dollop of white miso ensures an umami-rich finish, and once the parsnips have slow-simmered in the liquid, they come out gloriously tender and layered with rich, complex flavor.
Recipe: Miso-Braised Parsnip
6. Miso Sesame Beef Noodle Bowl
Udon noodles, another essential Japanese ingredient, are an excellent accompaniment to miso-based sauces and are perfect for soaking up the irresistible, savory richness. This hearty bowlful pairs the chewy strands with a punchy medley of white miso, soy, chili, sesame, and garlic. It's topped with an equally flavorful trio of ginger and garlic-marinated steak, broccolini, and mushrooms, and a jammy soft-boiled egg makes for the perfect finishing touch.
Recipe: Miso Sesame Beef Noodle Bowl
7. Instant Pot Miso Red Lentil Soup
This fuss-free Instant Pot soup is a wholesome, vegan-friendly pick for a light dinner or lunch. Red lentils give the broth a satisfying thick consistency, and white miso is the perfect tool for loading the mild, nutty base with savory depth. This lightly spiced soup is packed with nutritious, flavorful ingredients like mushrooms, kale, and onion, is undeniably cozy, and is sure to leave you feeling nourished.
Recipe: Instant Pot Miso Red Lentil Soup
8. Double Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies
These irresistibly chewy, chocolate-loaded cookies are guaranteed to satisfy your swalty cravings thanks to one secret ingredient: miso. Only a few tablespoons each of white and brown miso are needed to infuse the dough with a hint of salty complexity and contrast the otherwise sweet ingredients. Top your freshly baked cookies off with some flaky sea salt, and you'll have a batch of exceptionally decadent treats that feel nothing short of gourmet.
9. Miso-Teriyaki Salmon
Sweet and tangy teriyaki is a favorite for pairing with rich, savory salmon. Miso takes this recipe to new levels of deliciousness.
This flavor-packed, 20-minute recipe is wonderfully simple, as the marinade just needs to be mixed and brushed over the fish before oven-baking. To craft the mixture, you'll need the usual components of teriyaki sauce, which include ginger, garlic, mirin, and soy sauce. Then, you'll stir in a good dollop of miso paste for that extra bit of earthy, salty goodness.
Recipe: Miso-Teriyaki Salmon
10. Miso-Butter Chicken and Gnocchi
At first glance, you'd never know this hearty chicken dinner was spiked with miso, and the paste makes for a truly transformative add-in. White miso is incorporated into a rich, buttery sauce with onion, garlic, mirin, and chicken broth. This robust mixture is an exceptional match for seared chicken thighs, pillowy gnocchi, and crisp fried sage leaves. The resulting dish offers the perfect balance of elegance and rustic charm, and will taste even more special with a final sprinkling of grated Parmesan.
Recipe: Miso-Butter Chicken and Gnocchi
11. Pickled Mushroom and Miso Brown Rice Salad
For a fresh and nutritious way to use miso, try incorporating it into a vibrant, Asian-style salad. This one features the earthy tang of pickled beech mushrooms and the jammy sweetness of fresh figs.
Brown rice keeps things wholesome and filling, while leafy kale and julienned carrots provide a gorgeous color contrast. The dressing is where the white miso comes into play, fitting right in alongside the zing of ginger and nutty sesame oil. Try serving the salad with miso-marinated proteins like tofu or chicken.
12. Grilled Vegetables with Miso Sabayon
Sabayon is a custard-like European dessert made with wine, egg yolks, and sugar. This recipe, adapted from Andrew Zimmern, gives sabayon a savory Japanese-style makeover, thanks to white miso, dashi, and sake.
The result is a luscious, creamy sauce that serves as a deliciously elegant accompaniment to grilled veggies. A medley of asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, and Asian broccoli works brilliantly. You could totally pair the sauce with meats, fish, or carbs like noodles and rice, too.
13. Crispy Miso-Braised Pork Belly Salad
This salad and its vibrant, peppery base of mizuna and hearty slices of pork belly, balance richness and refreshment like no other. Red miso is featured in the pork's braising liquid alongside chicken broth, sake, and gochujang.
This cooking method leaves the meat fantastically juicy, tender, and packed with bold flavor, and the pork even gets dredged and pan-seared post-braising for a crispy finish. Once sliced into bite-sized pieces, it makes a delightful pairing for the zesty, lime-dressed leaves.
14. Vegan Miso Ramen
Miso blends seamlessly into an umami-forward ramen broth. It builds savory depth without the need for meat in this plant-based adaptation.
The aromatic base is made with shiitake mushrooms and scallions and is made spicy and creamy with chili flakes and non-dairy milk. The white miso is added right before serving, as are the chewy ramen noodles and colorful trio of bok choy, corn, and extra scallions.
Recipe: Vegan Miso Ramen
15. Avocado-Miso Ramen
Turn ramen into something creamier and more colorful with this nutrient-packed, plant-based take on the classic. The recipe begins with a rich avocado-miso broth, which is brightened with lemon and deepened with soy sauce.
This is combined with squares of crispy pan-fried tofu, sauteed bell pepper strips, and those all-important ramen noodles to create a comforting, well-rounded bowlful. And to balance this cozy base with some freshness, we top each steaming ramen bowl with sliced avocado, tomato, and lemon wedges.
Recipe: Avocado-Miso Ramen
16. Miso Salted Caramel Apple
Salted caramel is beloved for its complex balance of sweet and savory flavor notes, and adding miso to the mix is an amazing way to lean into the saltier side of things. The sticky miso caramel is a fitting match for juicy, crunchy apples. To continue the umami theme, we garnish each dipped fruit with sesame seeds and flaky salt before letting the coating set.
Recipe: Miso Salted Caramel Apple
17. Healthy Miso Ginger Salad
White miso, blitzed into a creamy, zingy dressing with ginger, carrot, and sesame oil, serves as the savory foundation for this simple, refreshing salad. For the crunchy, leafy base, you'll combine spring mix with sliced, seeded cucumber and serve it alongside the striking orange dressing. The salad makes a great side dish for grilled fish or steak, as its zesty freshness cuts through the richness of fatty meat beautifully.
Recipe: Healthy Miso Ginger Salad
18. Juicy Miso-Brined Reverse Sear Steak
Reverse-searing is a must-try technique for any steak fanatic. Besides being exquisitely succulent and tender, this miso-brined version is also packed with robust, earthy flavors.
Red miso is the variety of choice; it brings great depth and really brings out the meat's natural richness. The paste is brushed over the steak and left to marinate for two hours before the baking and searing commence. It's finished with a drizzle of miso butter for the ultimate luxurious finish.
19. Miso Butter Shrimp Scampi
This miso butter shrimp scampi is ready in just 20 minutes. It takes a classic seafood favorite and elevates it with a luscious savory sauce.
The shrimp are seared until pink before being simmered in the buttery, garlicky, and white miso-infused sauce. This quick, indulgent dish, best served with crusty bread and a fresh scallion garnish, is perfect for a weeknight dinner with a sophisticated edge.
Recipe: Miso Butter Shrimp Scampi
20. Vegan Mushroom Risotto
This creamy, comforting, and entirely plant-based mushroom risotto gets a flavor boost from white miso and a vegan butter substitute. The sauteed mushrooms, onion, and garlic build earthy, aromatic depth, which is soaked up by the al dente arborio rice and broth. The creamy miso-infused grains make for a cozy, elegant meal on any night of the week.
Recipe: Vegan Mushroom Risotto
21. Homemade Hoisin Sauce
Miso is a top pick for adding complexity to sauces — especially those that blend salty, sweet, and tangy flavors. In this homemade hoisin sauce, miso is a real standout; it builds plenty of depth alongside other savory add-ins like soy sauce and nut butter.
The versatile mixture is balanced with the sweetness of honey, the tartness of rice vinegar, and the fieriness of gochujang. It hits every note, making it an incredible addition to a whole host of dishes. Try brushing it over ribs, tossing it into stir-fries, or serving it with crispy spring rolls.
Recipe: Homemade Hoisin Sauce
22. Miso and Maple-Glazed Ham
Maple and mustard are go-to ingredients for crafting a glossy ham glaze, but have you considered adding miso to the mix? This is a fantastic way to create a more layered flavor and take this much-loved centerpiece from basic to spectacular.
Mild, earthy white miso blends brilliantly with the sweetness of the maple syrup, the tang of whole grain mustard, and the aromatic notes of rosemary and lemon zest. The glaze is brushed over the ham toward the end of the bake time to create a gorgeous caramelized crust that complements the smoky meat beautifully.
Recipe: Miso and Maple-Glazed Ham
23. Roasted Miso Maple Salmon
This restaurant-worthy dish blends sweet and savory in the most delicious way. The tender salmon fillets are flavored with an aromatic miso-maple marinade and baked alongside vibrant broccolini and green beans until gloriously flaky and tender. The fish and veggies look stunning arranged on a platter garnished with green onions, and the fluffy cilantro rice on the side transforms this into a satisfying complete meal.
Recipe: Roasted Miso Maple Salmon
