23 Umami-Packed Miso Recipes To Try This Week

Miso, a fundamental ingredient in Japanese cuisine, is an umami-rich paste made from fermented soybeans. This versatile staple comes in three main forms (red, white, and yellow), each with its own distinct flavor profile and best suited to different culinary uses. Miso offers many health benefits, too. Since it's fermented, it's rich in probiotics, which are thought to support a healthy digestive system. It's also a great source of essential micronutrients, including manganese, vitamin K, and copper.

You might know miso best as the base of the iconic Japanese soup, but there are plenty of other creative ways to put this ingredient to use. Miso is perfect for enhancing dressings and marinades, brushing over meats and fish, or boosting the savory depth of pasta and risotto dishes. It even tastes incredible in sweet bakes, where its salty, earthy tang brings balance to other rich, sugary elements. Whether you're a long-time fan or trying miso for the first time, this tempting collection of recipes will provide all the inspiration you need to make the most of this deeply flavorful ingredient.