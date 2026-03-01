Lowe's Vs Best Buy: Which Is The Better Store For Kitchen Appliances?

When it comes time to buy a kitchen appliance, it might not be your favorite type of shopping to do, but it helps if you know whether you're going to have a better experience at Lowe's or Best Buy. At the end of the day, you want to have had the least painful experience and come out with the best deal on everything from the overall cost to delivery, installation, haul away, and warranties. Plus, you don't want extra frustrations from not getting the help you need during this process.

We did a deep dive into all the different facets of purchasing a kitchen appliance, whether you're looking to buy a large appliance or small gadget, while also taking into account other factors like rewards memberships and return policies. While it might depend on exactly what you plan to purchase, most of the time, one particular store comes out on top in most of these categories. So, check out what we found out about the differences between buying kitchen appliances from Lowe's versus Best Buy to decide where you might want to make your next purchase.

