15 Travel Destinations Around The World That Belong On Every Food Lover's Bucket List

Japan welcomed a record-breaking 42 million tourists in 2025, and it's easy to see why. This country is known for its stunning landscapes, ancient traditions, and iconic pop culture, but the culinary scene is another huge part of Japan's identity. High-quality ingredients, exquisite presentation, and well-balanced flavors are all central to Japanese cuisine, making every meal feel like an experience in itself.

A common theme amongst these dishes is the focus on umami — the rich, savory taste that gives Japanese food its unique depth. This is achieved with simple, savory ingredients like soy sauce, miso, and seaweed, which are flavorful enough to shine without the backup of the bold spices and aromatics so often found in other Asian cuisines.

Sushi might be the first type of food that comes to mind here, and this is certainly a must-try for any visitor. The combination of sticky rice with fresh fish and veggies, carefully crafted into neat, delicate bites, perfectly demonstrates Japan's impressive attention to detail. Yakitori is another favorite, where skewered, marinated meat is grilled over a charcoal fire. There are, however, plenty of other dishes to explore. From steaming bowls of ramen and hearty gyoza to saucy stir-fried noodles, you can count on these Japanese classics to deliver the comfort factor.