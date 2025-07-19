Italy's Fashion Capital Is Also Home To One Of The Richest Variations Of Risotto

Milan is home to about 3.2 million people, a relatively small group of foodies considering the city's massive global contribution in putting some of the most beloved Italian dishes worth trying on the map. Today, we're taking a closer look at Risotto alla Milanese, a regional dish hailing from northern Italy's Lombardy region. Like many dishes belonging to this epicurean oeuvre, Risotto alla Milanese is the result of straightforward ingredients expertly prepared – cucina povera philosophers, rise up. Still, the recipe does require two fancy ingredients: saffron and bone marrow. The bone marrow is somewhat optional, but the saffron is a must. This highly-pigmented spice gives the risotto its signature golden hue and equally luxe taste.

Fittingly, this aesthetic dish's origin story is rooted in the arts, and in the history of fashion-forward Milan itself. The dominant theory suggests that Risotto alla Milanese was first invented in 1574 by glassmakers crafting the stained glass windows of city's Duomo cathedral. Per the lore, one of the artisans working under Mastro Valerio was so interested in saffron's pigmented effects that he added a pinch to every dye he worked with, earning himself the nickname, Zafferano (the Italian word for saffron). Many joked Zafferano would even end up adding saffron into risotto — and indeed, one day he did, on the wedding day of Mastro Valerio's daughter. The guests were wowed by the pretty, golden-hued dish, and foodies are still enjoying it centuries later.