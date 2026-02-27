Growing A Clove Tree Indoors Requires Commitment, But Can Be Worth The Effort

Cloves are a common pantry spice featured in sweet and savory recipes, used to brew a warming tea, or even help relieve various ailments. But did you know that clove trees make an attractive house plant that you can grow in a pot, even indoors? Clove trees are evergreen, with attractive glossy leaves and a marvelous scent that make them one of the best mosquito-repellent plants to grow on patios or inside the home, but they require the right conditions to thrive.

If you can meet their growing requirements, you might even be able to harvest the spice for use in cooking or to keep bugs away from the kitchen. However, just like when growing other tropical edibles such as avocados, you will need a lot of patience as clove trees will take six to 10 years to start blossoming, and another four to six months until you can harvest the flower buds for the spice crop.

You need to start with a healthy seedling from a reputable nursery; store-bought cloves are flowers, not seeds, so they won't germinate — these are better left to add depth to your next stew. If you know someone who has a clove tree, you can also source a cutting and propagate that way. Plant your seedling in a wide container that's around 15 to 18 inches deep, with good-quality and well-draining potting soil mixed with an equal part of organic compost. Since clove trees produce male and female flowers on the same plant, you likely won't face the common issue that plagues indoor fruit tree growers; but it's still important to follow long-term care instructions to keep your clove tree happy.