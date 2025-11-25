How To Turn Whole Cloves Into A Warming Tea

You've probably seen whole cloves stuck into hams or floating around in mulled wine. In those contexts, they are both aesthetic — a jewel-like garnish — and useful, adding that unique spiced taste to festive fare. But when you steep whole cloves by themselves, they impart a spicy, resinous warmth that feels perfectly comforting on cold days. The process is simple, and a little technique helps coax out the best of them.

Start with between three and six whole cloves per cup of water, depending on how spiced you want the tea. If you want a stronger, more roasted flavor, you can toast the spice for a few seconds in a dry pan first, bringing out and maturing the volatile oils in the dark brown dried flower buds. Bring the water to a simmer, not a rolling boil, and add the cloves. Let them cook for 10 to 15 minutes, depending on how strong you like your tea. The flavor will develop as the tea steeps — first sharp, then warm, then slightly numbing from the aromatic compounds that give cloves their signature flavor. Strain out the cloves, and serve.

You can keep the decoction simple, or build on it with ingredients that sit naturally beside clove's warming profile. A thumb of fresh ginger cut into chunks would add some complementary, throat-tickling heat to the tea; cinnamon sticks have a sweet roundness that can balance the sharp oils of the cloves; a strip of lemon or orange peel brightens up the drink; and a spoonful of honey takes the edge off any bitterness. Black tea can also be steeped directly in the same pot for a more robust base and boost of caffeine — although at that point, you're basically making a minimalist chai.