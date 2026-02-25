This Affordable Dollar Tree Dupe Might Remind '90s Kids Of A Popular Sour Candy
You might not think Dollar Tree compares to some of the best grocery chains, especially the ones with produce sections. But, Dollar Tree is a treasure trove of hidden gems, from animal crackers to energy drinks. And while you can get plenty of name brand products, Dollar Tree also has generic brands that are much cheaper and just as good as their name brand counterparts. A case in point is the sour candy Sour Dudes, available for the low price of $1.25. According to customers, these rainbow colored sour belts are the perfect dupe for Airhead Xtremes, a favorite 90's snack.
Airheads may be a product of the '80s decade, but Airhead Xtremes were created to keep up with the sour candy craze of the 90s. They're a part of the sour belt family of products, which are some of the sourest candies in the world. Luckily, it's a '90s snack you can still buy today. But with a cheaper dupe, why would you? Redditors were blown away at the likeness of the Sour Dudes in both flavor and appearance to Airhead Xtremes. One Redditor wrote, in my opinion these are every bit as good as the Airhead extremes but without robbing you of your candy money." A 3-ounce package of Airhead Xtremes costs $2 at Frys Foods, while a larger 5-ounce package of Sour Dudes is nearly half the price. Another Redditor went far enough to say, "they are better than Airheads Xtremes imo. More sour, thicker, too."
Dollar Tree is the candy mecca
Sour Dudes are the sour candy belts that outcompete the more expensive Airhead Xtremes in both taste and price according to customers on Reddit and Dollar Tree's own website. That said, you can still get all kinds of Airhead products, including the Xtremes, at Dollar Tree. So, if you're craving the OG Airhead taffy bars with that enigmatic mystery flavor, you can purchase a pack at Dollar Tree. In fact, Dollar Tree is a veritable candy mecca, with a diverse and massive selection of conventional and unique candies. For example, Dollar Tree has an extensive stock of Haribo gummies, from the crunchy and chewy Berries gummies to the Happy Cola cola-flavored gummies. Check out our ranking of the most popular Haribo gummy flavors to make the best purchase.
If you're tired of paying for overpriced movie theater candy, Dollar Tree supplies a wide variety of the classic individual-sized cardboard candy boxes to hide in your purse the next time you go to the movies. Whether you're a Milk Duds or Sour Patch Kids fan, Dollar Tree has you covered. Niche cultural candy crazes are also available at Dollar Tree. SpongeBob Square Pants fans will be happy to know that they can find Krabby Patties gummy candies at Dollar Tree at unbeatable prices. Looking for a "healthier" candy option? Dollar Tree has quite the selection of fruit snacks.