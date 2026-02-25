This Affordable Dollar Tree Dupe Might Remind '90s Kids Of A Popular Sour Candy

You might not think Dollar Tree compares to some of the best grocery chains, especially the ones with produce sections. But, Dollar Tree is a treasure trove of hidden gems, from animal crackers to energy drinks. And while you can get plenty of name brand products, Dollar Tree also has generic brands that are much cheaper and just as good as their name brand counterparts. A case in point is the sour candy Sour Dudes, available for the low price of $1.25. According to customers, these rainbow colored sour belts are the perfect dupe for Airhead Xtremes, a favorite 90's snack.

Airheads may be a product of the '80s decade, but Airhead Xtremes were created to keep up with the sour candy craze of the 90s. They're a part of the sour belt family of products, which are some of the sourest candies in the world. Luckily, it's a '90s snack you can still buy today. But with a cheaper dupe, why would you? Redditors were blown away at the likeness of the Sour Dudes in both flavor and appearance to Airhead Xtremes. One Redditor wrote, in my opinion these are every bit as good as the Airhead extremes but without robbing you of your candy money." A 3-ounce package of Airhead Xtremes costs $2 at Frys Foods, while a larger 5-ounce package of Sour Dudes is nearly half the price. Another Redditor went far enough to say, "they are better than Airheads Xtremes imo. More sour, thicker, too."