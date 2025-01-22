Why You'll Never Know Exactly What Airheads' Mystery Flavor Is

As beloved as some foods are, part of their allure lies in their mystery. For example, no one may ever find out the exact flavor of Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper, or Blue Moon ice cream, but it doesn't make them any less enjoyable. The same is true of Airheads, a fruity, chewy favorite of candy enthusiasts since its invention in 1985. While most of Airheads' classic flavors are easily distinguished by the color of their wrappers, Airheads' White Mystery remains ... well, a mystery. The classic white-wrappered taffy (complete with question marks) has been a fan favorite since its release in the '90s, but the origins of its flavor are like a riddle with no answer.

Advertisement

For its part, Airheads has never revealed its secret formula and it's likely that we may never find out its exact flavor. The reason for the continued mystery is because no two White Mystery Airheads are exactly the same. The "secret formula" is likely a combination of flavors that are always changing. During the production of the candy, flavors are combined to keep the assembly line moving without cleaning the equipment between flavors and wasting the excess candy within. That means one batch of White Mystery can be Grape and Cherry and another can be Blue Raspberry and Strawberry. But that's part of the fun — and likely the reason that each person who eats one tastes a different combo of flavors.

Advertisement