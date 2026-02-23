7 Best Places For Cheesesteaks In Chicago
When it comes to cheesesteaks, there's no denying the fact that Philadelphia reigns supreme. The debate over whether the cheesesteaks from Pat's are better than Geno's — or vice versa — will never be definitely solved, but that's part of the fun, isn't it? Meanwhile, it turns out there are a few places in Chicago serving up sandwiches some say are as good as anything from the Philly mainstays.
That isn't an easy feat. These subs might seem straightforward, but there are a lot of mistakes you can make that will ruin any cheesesteak. Improperly slicing meat and onions, holding back on the cheese, and not taking care to prep the roll can all lead to a sub-par sandwich. Of course, we're here to talk about who's getting cheesesteaks right in Chicago, and what lessons you can take away from these hotspots.
While we chose to spotlight some personal favorites for this list, we also wanted a wide range of local opinions. So we searched through social media and Reddit to discover commonly recommended spots, looking for a consensus on frequently-named places. These restaurants are serving perfectly-sliced steak with the ideal juiciness on the right rolls (because a traditional cheesesteak roll sourced from Philly makes an ordinary sandwich something extraordinary). Generous portions of meat are a must, and a little creativity helps, too. Here's who's putting out rave-worthy cheesesteak classics in Chicago.
Monti's
Monti's is easily one of the top contenders for best cheesesteak in Chicago, with Philly natives calling the cheesesteaks here legit. You might even hear Monti's mentioned in conversations about the best cheesesteaks outside of Philly, in part because of the quality of the ingredients. The top-tier cheesesteaks in Philadelphia use rolls from Amoroso's, which is the same bakery that Monti's buys its rolls from.
That bread is part of what makes these cheesesteaks outstanding, and when you add in some genuine flavors, you have something that many say tastes like the real deal. Plus, there's some creative options here. Monti's isn't just serving your standard hoagies (which are delicious, of course). Variations like the Rocky get some serious love, which comes with the required cheesesteak base, and then adds heat thanks to jalapeños, scotch bonnets, serrano peppers, and a spicy mayo. If heat isn't your thing, the Southside Johnny has fans, with its mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and horseradish sauce.
Monti's also prides itself on being not just a restaurant, but a destination — and loyal customers say that it's simply a great, friendly, neighborhood spot. It's possible that the only thing better than an incredible cheesesteak is enjoying that sandwich with some outstanding wings on the side, while kicking back with others to enjoy things like open mic comedy nights, or sit down to play some board games.
(773) 942-6012
4757 N Talman Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Philly's Best
In 2025, Philly's Best announced it was going to be closing its Lakeview location, simply stating the decision was made to prioritize the Greektown spot. It was met with some sadness from Reddit users sharing their fond memories of sandwiches they said would cure any hangover, plus lamentations from Philadelphia expats who gravitated here for the top-tier cheesesteaks. Fortunately, Philly's Best is still going strong in Greektown, where it serves legit cheesesteaks to very, very pleased customers.
At the same time, while this Chicago staple proclaims it serves cheesesteaks the way they were meant to be eaten, there's also some creative options on the menu. In fact, you can opt for a Philly steak eggroll, a Philly chicken sub, or a Buffalo chicken Philly. And yes, the hoagie rolls are sourced from Amoroso's Baking Company in Philly, definitely helping put this place over the top.
Those in-the-know say to eat your hoagie ASAP; it's so juicy, you're not going to want to let it sit. The steak is ultra-tender, portions are generous, and so good that it's made customers for life. It's been called an icon of old-school service and quality, and it's also one of those city staples that somehow just hits differently when those late-night cravings happen. You might even want to lick every last bit of flavor off the wrapper.
instagram.com/phillysbestchicago
(312) 715-9803
769 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661
The Philly Special
You'll have to go a little out of the way for this one, but can we agree that for a truly outstanding Philly cheesesteak, it's worth it? The Philly Special is located in the Chicago suburb of Mundelein, and it often comes in up Reddit threads on where to find the best cheesesteak in the area. As the name suggests, The Philly Special prides itself on being the real deal, and if you're the type that loves fries on the side, they hand-cut the fries here. Plus, you can absolutely order fries that come smothered in steak and cheese.
There's also some creative alternatives to traditional cheesesteaks, including a pizza steak with marinara, provolone, and pepperoni. Traditionalists will be pleased to know that customers sing the praises of this as one of the best options outside of Philly, thanks to delicious bread, fresh and flavorful ingredients from start to finish. Those who left Philly for Chicago say that this hits the spot with all the right flavors, textures, and melty cheese. In short, purists are happy, and those looking for something more out-of-the-box will be happy, too.
The Philly Special also gets rave reviews for customer service. After all, when you find a spot with staff who very clearly want to be doing exactly what they're doing, it makes a great sandwich even better (and don't skip the pickle fries).
(224) 513-3183
1408 South Butterfield Rd, Mundelein, IL 60060
Boeufhaus
This one's a little different, as you're not going to be sauntering up to a counter and ordering your cheesesteak from someone who then wraps it in paper and sends you on your way. When Boeufhaus opened in 2016, it was lauded as an over-the-top steakhouse with a focus on dry-aged steaks. Favorite dishes include steak tartare and escargot, and it turns out that if you head there for happy hour between 3:30 and 5 p.m., you'll be able to choose between a few regional steak sandwiches — including a cheesesteak.
The rolls here come from D'amato's in Chicago, which prides itself on its coal-fueled oven. That — and the restaurant's obvious focus on quality meats — means it's the place that some go when they want to indulge in what some describe as the best sandwich in the city and the best they've had in their lives. While others stress that it might look a little different than some of the others you're used to seeing — it's not as overflowing as you might expect — the flavors of the meat alongside the house-made potato chips make it a standout.
Some have even called it perfect, especially when you opt for a salad or soup on the side. Is it the absolute best answer for a cheesesteak that's as tasty as it is photogenic? Some say that it is.
(773) 661-2116
1012 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Bruno's Cheesesteaks
Bruno's Cheesesteaks is out in the suburb of North Aurora, and Chicago-based cheesesteak connoisseurs say that anyone who heads out here will find a cheesesteak that's head and shoulders above anything being served in the city. Ultra-thin sliced steaks make it onto the flattop, cooked to sizzling perfection. There's hefty portions heaped onto rolls and smothered with the cheese of your choice, and if you want to opt for multiple cheeses, we won't say no.
Variety is the name of the game here, too, with options like the South Philly (with mushrooms, onions, and cheese sauce), and the Cherry Pepper cheesesteak with, of course, cherry peppers. There's a Buffalo chicken cheesesteak version, too, and no matter which you get, you'll find a sandwich that's served on a sturdy yet soft bun, and it's piled high with flavorful, seasoned beef.
This is the place to go for outstanding sandwiches, of course. The Delaware in particular — with its combination of onions, bell peppers, and provolone — gets a lot of love for being a delicious option, and you might just want to add a milkshake. But the service is also better than what you might expect — and it's been that way for years. It's the kind of neighborhood favorite that has generations of fans, especially among fry lovers who're shocked to find that the ones here are somehow better than the best.
facebook.com/brunoscheesesteaks
(331) 301-5574
17 S Lincolnway St, North Aurora, IL 60542
Ludlow Liquors
Sure, there are a lot of classic Chicago dishes that people miss when they leave the Windy City. But for those who leave Philadelphia, it's often a real deal cheesesteak they find themselves craving. Some might even find themselves hesitant to try cheesesteaks elsewhere, lest the magic be ruined. But if you head to Ludlow Liquors, you'll find a unique take on this classic that Philly natives say is downright delicious.
The main differences here are that Ludlow Liquors uses a soft, sesame-seeded roll and a sharp cheese ; those two components take this one into the stratosphere. It's so popular that if you're going to head there, be warned that they often do sell out. And while we understand some places are hyped so much that they can't possibly live up to expectations, according to Reddit users, this one absolutely nails a sure-to-please cheesesteak.
In addition to the unique bread and cheese, fans are quick to note the cheesesteaks here are usually piping hot — something that might be hit or miss in other places. The meat is lean and sliced to be ultra-light, and the flavors of everything come together to create a whole greater than the sum of its parts. Those who live nearby say it's a go-to spot, especially for super-creative cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. And you can even bring your kitchen knives in to get sharpened while you eat.
(773) 754-7492
2959 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Budacki's Drive-in
Chicago-style hot dogs are truly unique, and Budacki's Drive-in is a hot dog stand first and foremost. There's a lot more going on here than just hot dogs, though, and it's the Korean Philly cheesesteak that has numerous Reddit users saying it's a go-to spot. In fact, no matter where you are, it's worth heading to Ravenswood for one.
Moreover, Budacki's is known for its Korean fusion dishes and rice bowls. If you're a fan of a beef bulgogi grilled cheese, you'll definitely love a cheesesteak filled with all the delicious flavors of this Korean favorite. It's the kind of sandwich that has people saying it's the best in Chicago, and it comes with an ideal amount of stretchy, gooey cheese. There's also a spicy mayo that's great either on the sandwiches or on the fries, so it's not surprising that the sandwich has helped earn this place eternal love.
The beef is tender, delicious, and flavorful — the sort of food that takes some back to the most thoughtfully-prepared home cooked meals. Best of all, the staff here gets high praise for creating the kind of atmosphere that just makes you feel better about the world in general, and we'd argue that the only thing better than an outstanding Philly cheesesteak is one where you can order a pizza puff and a Chicago dog to go with it.
instagram.com/budackis_hotdogs
(773) 561-1322
4739 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Methodology
In order to make it onto our list of the best cheesesteaks in Chicago, restaurants needed to be offering up sandwiches that came highly recommended — not only by Chicago locals, but Philadelphia natives, as well. We looked for places that were serving both traditional cheesesteaks and unique and creative versions of this classic dish, all with high-quality ingredients. Reviews needed to show a consensus of customers that found elements like thinly-sliced, tender, flavorful meat and perfectly-melted cheeses, and while importing rolls from Philly wasn't required, it was a bonus. We also took into account whether a place offered properly-proportioned ingredients, value, and atmosphere.