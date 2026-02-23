7 Best Places For Cheesesteaks In Chicago

When it comes to cheesesteaks, there's no denying the fact that Philadelphia reigns supreme. The debate over whether the cheesesteaks from Pat's are better than Geno's — or vice versa — will never be definitely solved, but that's part of the fun, isn't it? Meanwhile, it turns out there are a few places in Chicago serving up sandwiches some say are as good as anything from the Philly mainstays.

That isn't an easy feat. These subs might seem straightforward, but there are a lot of mistakes you can make that will ruin any cheesesteak. Improperly slicing meat and onions, holding back on the cheese, and not taking care to prep the roll can all lead to a sub-par sandwich. Of course, we're here to talk about who's getting cheesesteaks right in Chicago, and what lessons you can take away from these hotspots.

While we chose to spotlight some personal favorites for this list, we also wanted a wide range of local opinions. So we searched through social media and Reddit to discover commonly recommended spots, looking for a consensus on frequently-named places. These restaurants are serving perfectly-sliced steak with the ideal juiciness on the right rolls (because a traditional cheesesteak roll sourced from Philly makes an ordinary sandwich something extraordinary). Generous portions of meat are a must, and a little creativity helps, too. Here's who's putting out rave-worthy cheesesteak classics in Chicago.