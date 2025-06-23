Where To Find The Best Cheesesteaks Outside Of Philadelphia
Anyone born and raised in Philly is likely to take the city's cheesesteaks seriously, and that's completely understandable. It's an incredible concoction, and let's start by saying that not every steak and cheese sandwich is a Philly cheesesteak. In a nutshell, a real Philly cheesesteak is thinly sliced steak and cheese — preferably Cheez Whiz — on a hoagie roll.
Now, consider this your disclaimer. As the cheesesteak spread across the country, it's been adopted and adapted into spectacular but traditionally different formats. We're going to look at some of the best cheesesteaks outside of Philadelphia, and admittedly, not all Philly natives might agree with us.
Some places might add non-traditional toppings or get creative with the cheese. Purists might say that's not a real cheesesteak, no matter its name. However, we'll say that if it's marketed as a cheesesteak, if the bones of authenticity are there, and if a ton of people love it, we'll count it as one. So, let's head to other U.S. states to discover the restaurants customers say are creating the best cheesesteaks outside of Philly.
Grinders Pizza (Kansas and Missouri)
Grinders is a pizza and sandwich place with locations in Kansas City, Missouri, and Lenexa, Kansas, and that's a long way from the City of Brotherly Love. Philly purists might be shocked to hear their beloved sandwich referred to as the very tongue-in-cheek Chiefsteaks. However, there's no denying that this place serves stellar sandwiches.
Its Stretch Philly was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." The dish is piled high with not only sliced ribeye but also pastrami, grilled onions, banana peppers, and provolone cheese. It might not be 100% the real deal, but the restaurant uses real Amoroso rolls from Philly, so that's some points in their favor. Legit? Customers say so, with plenty heading to sites like Tripadvisor to write that these cheesesteaks are just as good as they looked on television. Some also note that anyone craving some home-away-from-home, Philadelphia-style deliciousness shouldn't miss Grinders.
Multiple locations
Fred's Meat & Bread (Atlanta, Georgia)
For anyone doubting that Fred's Meat & Bread is a serious contender in the restaurant world, we need to point out that it has received multiple shout-outs in the Michelin Guide. This sandwich shop has a ton of options on the menu, and, yes, the cheesesteak also gets a mention in the Michelin Guide. Fred's Meat & Bread is the kind of place customers report is worth the price. Many add that the hardest part of visiting is skipping the cheesesteak and trying something else.
There are a few different options on offer at the time of writing. These include a Korean cheesesteak with candied jalapeños, green onion, and gochujang sauce; there's also a 'Shroom Shire cheesesteak. That's got mushrooms, onions, two cheeses, aioli, and another specialty sauce, which might have purists up in arms. Others, however, say they know a great sandwich when they see one and are more than happy to overlook the fine print.
(404) 688-3733
99 Krog St, Atlanta, GA 30307
A & LP Foods (North Wildwood, New Jersey)
A & LP Foods is a favorite among locals and vacationers. Many reviewers say that just like no trip to Philly is complete without a Philly cheesesteak, an outing to North Wildwood is incomplete without a cheesesteak from A & LP. Some Philly natives have even admitted that this place is getting it right. The restaurant is consistently praised for sandwiches that have just the right amount of meat and cheese and the perfect soft roll. Even better, it's been doing it for a long time.
The restaurant is named for Alfonso and Lina Pizza, who lived in Philly for a time before opening their North Wildwood restaurant in 1953. It remains family-owned and operated, and from what customers say, it still holds onto those lessons learned in Philly. Classics are on the menu alongside creative interpretations, and whether you're a purist or willing to bend the rules, this is your place.
(609) 522-3576
101 East 15th St, North Wildwood, NJ 08260
Izzy's Hoagie Shop (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
The specialty over at Izzy's Hoagie Shop is the sandwich, and its cheesesteaks are among the Ann Arbor institution's most popular. Yes, the cheese is American, and yes, it features onions. However, fans say you should overlook Izzy bending the rules for the sake of a truly exceptional cheesesteak.
Reviewers also recommend adding hot pepper relish as well, and what are rules meant for, if not to be broken? The cheesesteak gets solid points for being loaded with flavorful, perfectly sliced steak. It also has a soft bun that's so full to bursting that somewhere along the line, you might need to grab a fork. It's the go-to sandwich for many. Additionally, an oft-repeated sentiment is that the only thing better than getting the cheesesteak is opting for the option with onions and homemade soup on the side.
(734) 994-1235
1924 W. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Gaglione Brothers Famous Steaks & Subs (San Diego, California)
There are many iconic regional snack foods that the rest of the U.S. is missing out on. No one knows this more than Philly natives — along with their beloved cheesesteaks, they can also lay claim to Tastykake and Herr's chips. Head to Gaglione Brothers in San Diego, where you can not only order a Philly cheesesteak but also add Tastykakes and Herr's for added authenticity.
As for the cheesesteaks, there are standards like the Cheez Whiz Steak. Then, there are also fun variations on the idea, like the Spicy Baja Cheesesteak, The Pepper Steak, and The Works, which is exactly what it sounds like. Customer reviews love these very cheesy, slightly greasy (in a good way), and overflowing sandwiches. They're lauded for having just the right amount of perfectly cooked, thinly sliced steak. Even Philly natives have chimed in to give this California restaurant some kudos. The only problem cited? That there aren't more locations.
(619) 955-8600
10450 Friars Rd, Ste B, San Diego, CA 92120
Boo's Philly (Los Angeles, California)
Boo's Philly is the real deal. Founded by a family that got started making cheesesteaks in New Jersey, they decided to take the dish to the West Coast in a big way. The result is a shop specializing in cheesesteaks that leave a ton of happy customers with just one problem. They dig in and finish half of their sandwich before they realize they can't wait long enough to take a picture.
The meat is lauded for being the kind of steak that melts in your mouth, and when you add in the Cheez Whiz, it's happiness on a roll for many. Boo's has two locations — Silverlake and Koreatown in Los Angeles — and both places serve classic cheesesteaks and chicken cheesesteaks. There are sweet peppers and mushrooms on offer, too, and customers highly recommend getting the steak fries or the cheese fries. Is there such a thing as too much Cheez Whiz? Boo's doesn't think so, and neither do we.
Multiple locations
Fedoroff's Roast Pork (Brooklyn, New York)
Federoff's mission statement says that this restaurant was opened with the goal of bringing real-deal cheesesteaks to New York City. And there's an overwhelming consensus among customers who say that's exactly what happened. Cheesesteaks come drenched with Cheez Whiz and loaded with freshly sliced prime steak. We also respect that there's a plant-based Impossible cheesesteak on the menu. But what are customers saying?
Some reviews come from customers who say they were nearly dissuaded by all the excellent reviews because they were afraid of getting their hopes up for something that might disappoint. They note, however, that the hype is real. Federoff's meat is tender, its rolls are on point, and its cheese is the kind that brings the very best cheese dreams. Others laud the perfect balance of ingredients, and plenty say that it's their go-to for when the craving hits.
(347) 384-2222
178 N 10th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Pop's (Las Vegas, Nevada)
There are a lot of hidden gem restaurants that only Las Vegas locals know about. And when it comes to cheesesteaks, there's one place doing them right. Pop's has gotten recognition for its cheesesteaks, and this is where we mention one of the best things about this place. It's open 24/7, every single day of the year.
Customers have the option to order cheesesteaks with mushrooms, peppers, lettuce, and tomato. There's a pepperoni pizza cheesesteak, too. Add extra toppings, and don't forget the fried green beans or fried okra. Customers give the low-down on Pop's and plenty of advice: Eat outside or get your hoagies to go. When you order, know what you want — you'll make your request to the cook at the grill, so don't be the one that holds up the line. Soft rolls, plenty of options, a friendly staff, a great atmosphere, and overflowing meat, it's worth the short trip from the Strip.
(702) 878-6444
501 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107
Calozzi's Cheesesteaks (Seattle, Washington, and San Diego, California)
Customers can rest assured that Calozzi's is the real deal. Restaurant head Al Calozzi is a Philly native who has been making cheesesteaks for decades and started in Seattle with a late-night food cart in 2008. His cheesesteaks were such a hit that Calozzi's boasts two restaurant locations — one in Georgetown, Seattle, and the other, San Diego's Pacific Beach.
The menu is simple, and customers say that when the sandwiches are that good, you don't need a ton of options to dress them up to become repeat visitors. Many recommend calling ahead and placing your order, as seating is limited. In most cases, takeaway is your best option. Pennsylvania natives craving a taste of home while on vacation say this is the place to go. Many emphasized that the Philly influence here is legit, easy to see, and better to taste.
Multiple locations
Cheesesteak Rebellion (Green Bay, Wisconsin)
Wisconsin is the cheese capital of America, so it makes sense that some places have adopted the Philly cheesesteak. That includes Cheesesteak Rebellion, and as the name suggests, there are some unique options on the menu that might have purists up in arms. Nonetheless, these food items will also leave the open-minded satisfied.
Reviewers highlight items like the cheese-laded Rebel Whiz as the option that elevates this place into hidden-gem territory. Conversely, others say that the teriyaki cheesesteak is where it's at. The Star Wars-themed restaurant has also earned a ton of fans who sing the praises of its perfectly tender, thin-sliced steak. Many more remind fans-to-be that the sandwich is only completed by one of the deep-fried sides. Add egg rolls, fries, fried pickles, and don't forget the cheese curds. How much cheese is too much cheese? We'd like to find out.
facebook.com/CHEESESTEAKREBELLION/
(920) 391-5721
1301 S Broadway St, Green Bay, WI 54304
Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks (Tucson, Arizona)
While we understand that some things are classics for a reason, we also appreciate places that have a little something for everyone. Frankie's in Tucson has options on the menu for chicken or beef cheesesteaks, and you can also order a sandwich without cheese. There are all of the standards there, too, and a South Philly that has broccoli. Does it work? According to customers, it absolutely does.
Philly natives have said they're surprised to find authentic cheesesteaks so far from home and note that the eatery gets one of the key components of a delicious cheesesteak right. That, of course, is the roll. It is soft yet able to stand up to the cheesy, meaty contents of the sandwich, even when you order a double portion. Add in a chill atmosphere, friendly staff, and perfectly prepared toppings, and you have a lot of people who are already planning their next visit.
(520) 989-7557
3780 West Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741
Cheesesteak House (Texas)
This Texas-based chain currently has five locations and credits its success to a proprietary family recipe that makes for unforgettable cheesesteaks. The first restaurant opened in 2014. Today, the eatery's menu features cheesesteaks with poblanos, shrimp, and one that forgoes the typical flavor profile for a BBQ one.
It's the Cheesy Cheesesteak that gets a lot of attention, with customers reporting that if you never seem to have enough cheese, this is the sandwich for you. The Peppered Cheesesteak has a lot of fans, too, with many warning that you'll make a mess while eating, but that's part of its appeal. It's the go-to for generously portioned, consistently good cheesesteaks with a dash of creativity thrown in for good measure. It just goes to show that even the classics can sometimes benefit from a little bit of imagination.
Multiple locations
Philly Frank's Steaks (San Marcos, California)
Head to Philly Franks, and customers say you'll get a cheesesteak that's so good, you'll want to take a bag of rolls home. It's a good thing, then, that you absolutely can — the Amoroso rolls are on the menu, along with Herr's and Wise chips for a legit Philly feel. Using those rolls takes this one to the next level, and tons of reviews laud this place as being the real deal.
Atmosphere is everything, and reviewers say that Philly sports always seems to be on the television. The mushroom cheesesteak gets a lot of love for bringing together the perfect textures of mushrooms and thinly sliced steak on a soft roll. The Cheez Whiz is another favorite, and you'd also better believe that California natives are taking pictures of their Tastykakes and uploading those, too.
(760) 591-0145
151 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069
CheeseSteak Louie's (Seaside, New Jersey)
CheeseSteak Louie's is a relative newcomer to the scene. It was established in 2021 and immediately made a big impression on local customers. The cheesesteaks lean toward the creative side, with options like The Big Dave (featuring pepper jack cheese and waffle fries), the King Louie (consisting of sauteed peppers and onions, mushrooms, extra cheese, and Chipotle mayo), and the Louie California (including lettuce, tomato, and mayo).
Purists might insist that there's no place for mayo on a Philly cheesesteak. However, there are plenty of customers who would argue that sometimes, you just need to give new things a try. Steak that's perfectly tender and sliced extra-thin is lauded as proof that Louie's takes serious pride in its sandwiches. And there are plenty of customers who praise these as some of the best in the area. Add in such generous portions that many split or save for a leftover meal, and it's a total win.
(732) 250-2773
22 Boulevard, Seaside, NJ 08751
Monti's (Chicago, Illinois)
Monti's has an authentic Philly cheesesteak that will keep purists happy, but there are some fun interpretations of this classic on the menu, too. There is the extra-spicy, hot pepper-filled Rocky, the Southside Johnny with horseradish, and a cheesesteak with soy-based meat. They all get rave reviews from customers who say walking into Monti's is like entering a little slice of Philly that was picked up and dropped off in Chicago.
Countless reviews give the chef at Monti's a shout-out for perfectly prepared, seasoned, and chopped steak. They also rave about its sandwiches, which feature precisely proportioned ingredients and legitimate Amoroso rolls brought in from Philly. There's a casual vibe that many love; sports always plays on the television. No matter which version of the cheesesteak you order, many reviews stress that you shouldn't overlook the pretzel nuggets. More cheese, please!
(773) 942-6012
4757 N Talman Ave, Chicago IL 60625
Stadium Takeout (Madison, Wisconsin)
Stadium takeout has a lot of regional favorites on the menu, including Chicago dogs, Buffalo wings, and Philly cheesesteaks. There's Cheez Whiz on the classic version, as well as another with a spicy cheese blend. Given that you can explore different cheeses in Wisconsin, we appreciate the varied options here.
Customers certainly do, too, and that includes some Philly natives who have headed to DoorDash to thank Stadium Takeout for delivering them a taste of home. Others say that while you won't go wrong with anything, it's the cheesesteak that stands out with generous portions, soft rolls, and cheese that make Wisconsin proud while still bringing the Philly flavors. When customers have a hard time making recommendations because everything is a win, that's a great sign. And we will echo the oft-repeated customer sentiment that you should get the au jus.
(608) 286-1992
1517 Monroe St, Madison, WI 53711
Methodology
There are a lot of mistakes people make with Philly cheesesteaks, but who's getting it right? To determine the best places outside of Philly serving this incredible dish, we first scoured Reddit for locals' recommendations on the top-tier cheesesteaks around.
Then, we took into account a few things, starting with customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Tripadvisor. We also set some guidelines: To be considered the best, we gave special consideration to places offering classic Philly cheesesteaks and accompanying food items. These include Amoroso rolls, side items like Tastykakes, as well as unique variations on the classic food.