Pat's Vs Geno's Cheesesteaks: Are They Really That Different?

I remember my first food tour of Philly. The year was 2015. The guy I was dating at the time and I set out to eat one of the top foods to try in the City of Brotherly Love: cheesesteak. Or better yet, we ate at what many call the two best cheesesteaks in the city — Pat's and Geno's. The two classic cheesesteak shops are conveniently located across from each other on 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue. Ever since the 1970's Rocky movie infamously featured a visit to Pat's, a debate sparked about which shop was superior. Today, it's still recommended that you try both to see which you prefer for yourself. So, of course, that was the plan.

But are the cheesesteaks really that different? On that cheesesteak-laden day, my judgment was hazy due to my full belly and gluttony. Still, I had my opinions. Overall, the main differentiator between the two cheesesteaks is the presentation of the steak itself. The bread is similar enough, and so are the toppings, including Cheez Whiz or Provolone cheese and onions. Pat's King of Steaks (the shop accredited for creating the first Philly cheesesteak in the early 1930s) includes steak that's chopped more thinly, while Geno's (opened across the street in 1966) sandwiches' steak comes in thicker chunks. Overall, the bigger pieces of steak and slightly heartier bread at Geno's make for a chewier eating experience, while Pat's more delicate steak texture highlights the tenderness and melds more seamlessly with the bread and melty cheese.