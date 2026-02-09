Pat's Vs Geno's Cheesesteaks: Are They Really That Different?
I remember my first food tour of Philly. The year was 2015. The guy I was dating at the time and I set out to eat one of the top foods to try in the City of Brotherly Love: cheesesteak. Or better yet, we ate at what many call the two best cheesesteaks in the city — Pat's and Geno's. The two classic cheesesteak shops are conveniently located across from each other on 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue. Ever since the 1970's Rocky movie infamously featured a visit to Pat's, a debate sparked about which shop was superior. Today, it's still recommended that you try both to see which you prefer for yourself. So, of course, that was the plan.
But are the cheesesteaks really that different? On that cheesesteak-laden day, my judgment was hazy due to my full belly and gluttony. Still, I had my opinions. Overall, the main differentiator between the two cheesesteaks is the presentation of the steak itself. The bread is similar enough, and so are the toppings, including Cheez Whiz or Provolone cheese and onions. Pat's King of Steaks (the shop accredited for creating the first Philly cheesesteak in the early 1930s) includes steak that's chopped more thinly, while Geno's (opened across the street in 1966) sandwiches' steak comes in thicker chunks. Overall, the bigger pieces of steak and slightly heartier bread at Geno's make for a chewier eating experience, while Pat's more delicate steak texture highlights the tenderness and melds more seamlessly with the bread and melty cheese.
Is the fued real, or is it all just fun and games?
If the sandwiches at both staple Philly spots are pretty similar and even keep their prices in line with each other, is the foodie feud all it's built up to be? The short answer is: maybe, but more likely not. Owners and families of both restaurants have had a long history of friendship, not animosity as such competitions may typically suggest. Some people say the rivalry is more about marketing, which it very well may be. Tourists are encouraged to visit both spots, after all, not one or the other. Smells more like Brotherly Love and fresh bread than opposition.
Among pressing questions like whether a Philly cheesesteak requires Cheez Whiz (like offered at both Pat's and Geno's), when asked about the best and worst Philly cheesesteaks in the city, some people will claim that neither iconic shop is the best, indicating that the shops are for tourists. Instead, they might opt for Dalessandro's Steaks or Woodrow's Sandwich Shop. Either way, locals will have strong preferences. Some say Geno's meat tastes more well-seasoned than Pat's, the self-proclaimed King of Steaks, but rule the shop out because of the comparative sogginess of the sandwich from Geno's. Others may prefer the bread at Geno's, or visit specifically for the cheese fries (though Pat's serves that up too).