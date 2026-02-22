8 Popular Coffee Chain Lattes, Ranked

If you're like a lot of people, your morning can't start without a good cup of coffee. And even though classic drip coffee is quick and economical, sometimes what you really want is a latte — something creamy, flavorful, and with that important kick of espresso. Sure you can make a latte at home, but only if you have the right set up. But, thankfully, there are so many coffee shops out there that will make you the perfect latte without ever having to get out of your car. But which ones are worth handing over your hard earned money for?

We taste tested some of the most popular lattes at well-known national chains to determine the best choice to fuel you through your day. Whether you prefer a classic flavor like caramel or want something a bit more unique like French toast, we tried to cover the gamut of flavors. We ranked each latte based on how accurate the flavor was to its description and its overall sweetness level (meaning, was it a pure sugar bomb or was espresso the only flavor present? — balance is key) to crown the best of the best.