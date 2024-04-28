Upgrade Your French Toast With A Little Splash Of Coffee Creamer
If you've ever made French toast, then you know that just about every recipe calls for milk, which is combined with ingredients such as eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla extract to make a flavorful custard perfect for soaking the bread in. But if you want to upgrade your homemade French toast, then you need to know about this trick: Swap out the milk for coffee creamer.
Coffee creamer is thicker than milk, so it will lead to a richer taste in each bite of French toast. But, more importantly, this creative use of coffee creamer is the perfect opportunity to easily infuse a fun flavor into your toast, whether you want to enhance the vanilla flavor with vanilla-flavored creamer or use something more unique and specific like pumpkin spice coffee creamer.
If you want to try it out, you can use this easy recipe for the custard: 3 eggs, 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, and a half cup of your choice of creamer. This custard recipe is enough for about six slices of thick bread. Alternatively, you can simply use your favorite French toast recipe and just swap out the milk for creamer at a 1:1 ratio. Or, if you're worried about a flavored creamer being too overpowering, you can use half creamer and half milk for a milder (but still delicious) take on the coffee creamer French toast.
Flavor ideas for coffee creamer French toast
Pumpkin spice-flavored creamer is a great option for French toast. Not only is pumpkin spice delicious, but it's an easy way to make a simple dish more seasonal. You can top the pumpkin spice-infused French toast with the typical maple syrup and a dollop of whipped cream, or even some fresh fruit. Or, you could whip up an easy two-ingredient pumpkin mousse to use as a topping if you want to make the meal extra pumpkin-y and decadent.
Another option is using a caramel macchiato creamer that will make the French toast as sweet and rich as the caramel itself. To make your caramel French toast into a fully-fledged dessert, you can top it with homemade hot fudge sauce — since, as dessert lovers very well know, caramel and chocolate are a match made in heaven. Or, you can add even more caramel flavor with a drizzle of salted caramel sauce.
You could also go the nutty route and use a hazelnut or pistachio flavor of coffee creamer. This is a great option if you like to top your French toast with nuts for a crunchy element. Finally, you may want to opt for a raspberry creamer for a burst of fruitiness. You can top your raspberry French toast with blueberries and blackberries for a mixed berry-themed breakfast. No matter how you spin it, coffee creamer is an ingredient that will boost your French toast.