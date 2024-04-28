Upgrade Your French Toast With A Little Splash Of Coffee Creamer

If you've ever made French toast, then you know that just about every recipe calls for milk, which is combined with ingredients such as eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla extract to make a flavorful custard perfect for soaking the bread in. But if you want to upgrade your homemade French toast, then you need to know about this trick: Swap out the milk for coffee creamer.

Coffee creamer is thicker than milk, so it will lead to a richer taste in each bite of French toast. But, more importantly, this creative use of coffee creamer is the perfect opportunity to easily infuse a fun flavor into your toast, whether you want to enhance the vanilla flavor with vanilla-flavored creamer or use something more unique and specific like pumpkin spice coffee creamer.

If you want to try it out, you can use this easy recipe for the custard: 3 eggs, 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, and a half cup of your choice of creamer. This custard recipe is enough for about six slices of thick bread. Alternatively, you can simply use your favorite French toast recipe and just swap out the milk for creamer at a 1:1 ratio. Or, if you're worried about a flavored creamer being too overpowering, you can use half creamer and half milk for a milder (but still delicious) take on the coffee creamer French toast.