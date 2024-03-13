The Easy, 2-Ingredient Pumpkin Mousse You Don't Want To Miss Out On

Delicate, luxurious mousse dishes may look complicated to make, but you can be on your way to tucking into a smooth, creamy dessert using only two ingredients. Begin with equal parts pumpkin pie filling and whipped cream, then gradually add more whipping cream until the desired texture is achieved. It can be helpful to strain the pumpkin pie filling and whip the cream to a creamy fluffiness before introducing the two ingredients. Pumpkin puree can also be used if you don't have pie filling stocked in your cupboards, but you'll want to spice up the mixture with various ingredients like nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, and ginger. Add sweeteners like brown sugar, maple syrup, agave, or honey to turn up the volume of sweetness in your recipe. Extracts like vanilla or maple syrup can also be included to adjust the flavor of your finished creamy dessert.

Depending on what you have in your kitchen, you can whip pumpkin pie filling and whipping cream and let the mixture rest in the fridge for at least one hour before serving. Once the easy-to-make mousse is assembled, you can dress up presentations with homemade honey whipped cream, fine shavings of dark chocolate, an assortment of ground nuts, or powdery sprinkles of cinnamon and confectioners' sugar. The sweet treat can be enjoyed as a standalone star or be served alongside slices of pie or decadent flourless chocolate tortes for a dessert that looks just as impressive as it tastes.