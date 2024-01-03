How Starbucks' Caramel Brulée Latte Differs From Its Macchiato

Lovers of caramel, beware: You might just get hooked on caramel coffees, especially when exploring the range of possibilities in your cup. That includes both warm and cold creations concocted with deep espresso coffee blends, rich caramel sauces, and smooth or frothy steamed milk. Which direction your drink veers depends on where you buy it and how you order. At Starbucks, there's an unspoken rivalry in the royal caramel family, with the sweet and crave-able caramel brulée latte challenging its stronger, more virulent macchiato cousin for the crown.

The truth is that both drinks are delightful in their own individual ways, and they have more in common than you may think. But before exploring the attributes of each, there's an important distinction to make regarding the macchiato. Starbucks offers two primary macchiato drinks, and one has absolutely nothing to do with caramel. The original European-style Starbucks macchiato is called an espresso macchiato and consists of only the company's Signature Espresso Roast coffee and a mark of steamed milk and foam. The other option, which is arguably more popular, at least to consumers who love sweet coffee drinks, is the caramel macchiato. That's the one we're talking about here.

The Starbucks caramel macchiato compares side by side with the caramel brulée latte and for good reason. Both are defined by the same bold espresso roast coffee and the luscious creamy taste of rich caramel sauce. But that's where the similarities end, with each beverage carving its own sweet path.