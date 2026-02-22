8 Virginia Bourbon Distilleries Worth Checking Out, According To Experts

The first legislative body in America, the Mint Julep, Mr. Peanut, and the ice cream cone are just a handful of notable inventions that the Commonwealth of Virginia is proud to call its own. But did you know that Virginia is home to a hefty collection of bourbon distilleries that rival some of the best in Kentucky and Tennessee? Virginia is for lovers, it's true — lovers of really good bourbon.

As whiskey lovers fully lean into the growing trend of whiskey tourism, there's no reason not to think outside the Kentucky-shaped box when considering bourbon distilleries worth visiting, and as a born-and-bred American spirit, it only seems appropriate that bourbon would have such a stronghold in the birthplace of the United States. With so many bourbon distilleries to choose from across the state, we relied on the insight of experts who don't just drink bourbon, but know it inside and out: Noah Rothbaum, spirits editor at Men's Journal; Drew Beard, assistant editor at Drinkhacker; and Micah LeMon, bar manager at The Alley Light in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Visiting a bourbon distillery isn't just about going somewhere and trying bourbon. It's an experience. It's an opportunity to wrap yourself in the history, the nuance, and the story behind each delicious drop being produced. From the rolling hills of Middleburg to the fast-paced, urban feel of Richmond, Virginia has so many bourbon distilleries to choose from, and this list merely scratches the surface of what's on offer. Brush up on your square dancing, learn the words to "Oh Shenandoah," and start planning your next whiskey vacation in Virginia. You'll love(r) it.