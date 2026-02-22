8 Virginia Bourbon Distilleries Worth Checking Out, According To Experts
The first legislative body in America, the Mint Julep, Mr. Peanut, and the ice cream cone are just a handful of notable inventions that the Commonwealth of Virginia is proud to call its own. But did you know that Virginia is home to a hefty collection of bourbon distilleries that rival some of the best in Kentucky and Tennessee? Virginia is for lovers, it's true — lovers of really good bourbon.
As whiskey lovers fully lean into the growing trend of whiskey tourism, there's no reason not to think outside the Kentucky-shaped box when considering bourbon distilleries worth visiting, and as a born-and-bred American spirit, it only seems appropriate that bourbon would have such a stronghold in the birthplace of the United States. With so many bourbon distilleries to choose from across the state, we relied on the insight of experts who don't just drink bourbon, but know it inside and out: Noah Rothbaum, spirits editor at Men's Journal; Drew Beard, assistant editor at Drinkhacker; and Micah LeMon, bar manager at The Alley Light in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Visiting a bourbon distillery isn't just about going somewhere and trying bourbon. It's an experience. It's an opportunity to wrap yourself in the history, the nuance, and the story behind each delicious drop being produced. From the rolling hills of Middleburg to the fast-paced, urban feel of Richmond, Virginia has so many bourbon distilleries to choose from, and this list merely scratches the surface of what's on offer. Brush up on your square dancing, learn the words to "Oh Shenandoah," and start planning your next whiskey vacation in Virginia. You'll love(r) it.
Copper Fox Distillery
"One of the oldest craft distilleries in the state, and both of their locations — Sperryville and Williamsburg — are really unique and fun to visit," notes Drew Beard about Copper Fox Distillery. "This is not the boring dark wood and industrial decor of most distilleries." Beard's right — there's nothing boring about Copper Fox Distillery, starting with how owner Rick Wasmund got into making whiskey in the first place. As a young man, he discovered a love for Scotch whisky, both the aroma of the smoked peat and the fruitiness of the malted barley. During an internship with Bowmore Distillery in Scotland, he learned the art of floor-malting barley, which is a practice he brought to his distillery in Sperryville when he opened it in 2005. Today, Copper Fox is just one of five distilleries in the United States with a malting floor.
That's an important ingredient in Copper Fox's bourbon: Copper Fox Dawson's Reserve. Named to honor the late Billy Dawson, a Virginia farmer whose company supplies grain to Copper Fox, the bourbon is made with 60% corn, 20% wheat, and 20% hand-malted peachwood-smoked barley.
In Sperryville, the original distillery location and a former apple packing warehouse, there's a "Cracker Barrel vibe," notes Beard, with attention to detail by way of antiques and eclectic touches. At the Williamsburg location, which is the main production campus, there's a speakeasy lounge and fire pit courtyard to enjoy during the warmer months while sipping on a whiskey flight or a seasonal cocktail. The distillery is also family-friendly, so an afternoon there with kids and dogs (both should be well-behaved) is a perfect weekend activity.
Locations in Sperryville and Williamsburg
(757) 903-2076
A. Smith Bowman
If you've always dreamed of a visit to the iconic Bourbon Trail in Kentucky but aren't sure when you'll be able to make your way out there, a trip to A. Smith Bowman in Fredericksburg is an excellent stand-in. Drew Beard and Noah Rothbaum agree — this distillery, which is owned by the same company that owns Buffalo Trace, knows what it's doing when it comes to the products as well as the visitor experience. "[A. Smith Bowman] is probably the closest thing to a traditional, larger-scale Kentucky bourbon distillery in Virginia," says Beard. "It's a good place, especially for bigger groups, to get a classic whiskey tour and taste some really good bourbon."
Considering the fact that A. Smith Bowman is the oldest distillery in Virginia, it may be easy to assume they have been doing the same thing since opening day in 1934. And yet, it's experimentation that keeps it going. In addition to its core bourbon line, A. Smith Bowman has some truly distinctive bourbons in its lineup, including a Gingerbread Cocoa Finished Bourbon, a Touriga and Merlot Wine Finished Bourbon, a Vanilla Bean Infused Bourbon, and a Coffee Finished Bourbon. That passion for breaking norms is paying off, too — A. Smith Bowman was awarded "World's Best Bourbon" in 2016 and 2017 at the World Whiskies Awards.
Complimentary tours and tastings are offered hourly Monday through Sunday, and while a reservation is strongly recommended, walk-ins are welcome. The tour gives a comprehensive look at every step of the bourbon process, from distillation to bottling, and the guided tasting is a great way to appreciate why this historical distillery has racked up so many awards.
1 Bowman Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22408
(540) 373-4555
Provenance Distillery
There are two classes of people who want to visit a distillery: those who want a casual visit, and those who want an in-depth, rich, meaningful experience that encompasses so much more than a walk around and a sip or two. If you fall into the second group, a visit to Provenance Distillery is for you. The 121-acre property is located in Virginia's horse country outside Middleburg, complete with rolling hills, repurposed horse barns-turned-rickhouses, and a restored Georgian manor.
This isn't the type of distillery you can just show up to and walk around, as tours and tastings are by appointment only. Guests have three options to choose from, all of which can accommodate up to eight people: the Provenance Private Bottling Experience, the Provenance Shared Cask Experience, and an overnight stay and full barrel selection. These experiences include private tastings and guided tours of the distillery to learn about the aging process, with the shared cask experience also including a barrel pull led by the bourbon team.
A visit to Provenance Distillery won't be an inexpensive one — these three experiences cost $999, $7,999, and $15,999, respectively. However, if getting fully enveloped in a whiskey from start to finish is on your whiskey tourism bucket list, Provenance is worthy of your time and money.
35487 Snake Hill Rd, Middleburg, VA 20117
Reservoir Distillery
Reservoir Distillery, located in the Scott's Addition neighborhood of Richmond, is one of the few bourbon distilleries in this urban metropolis. Its location in a trendy neighborhood with close proximity to great bars, breweries, and restaurants makes it a great place to stop in for a drink or two, but, according to Drew Beard, your priorities may change once you walk inside. "You might not want to leave this place."
Reservoir has a special, nuanced spirits lineup, but if you're in it for the bourbon, there are several different options that you may be lucky enough to try on site. The best way to experience the portfolio is to go for a tasting experience in the tasting room. It's not a guided tasting — the passionate, whiskey-loving staff will give you plenty of knowledge and information about the whiskey-making process — but once you're ready to dive in, you have the freedom to try each bourbon at your own pace.
The best part? Tastings don't require a reservation, so whenever the (bourbon) spirit moves you, you can pop into the distillery to experience the whiskey firsthand. Beard also notes that for the true whiskey geek, the 100% single-grain whiskeys at Reservoir are ideal for experimentation, giving enthusiasts the opportunity to come up with their own recipes and blend ready-made whiskeys.
1800 A Summit Ave, Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 912-2621
Ironclad Distillery
There's something intriguing about a family business, regardless of what they make or sell, that makes you want to know more about the story behind it. The King family, which owns and operates Ironclad Distillery in Newport News, has made bourbon their business, and business is good. Named for the first ships to be armored in iron engaged in the waters off the Port of Newport News during the American Civil War in 1862, Ironclad is located along the James River in the S.W. Holt & Co. warehouse, built in 1913.
The bourbon portfolio is pretty spectacular, with a number of small-batch and straight bourbon varietals, as well as more experimental bourbons finished in maple syrup casks, hot honey casks, petit verdot casks, and coffee casks. There's also a line of Navy commemorative bottles and licensed bottles that show just how much Ironclad is dedicated to its location and its history.
Complimentary tours are available for those who want to learn about the history of Ironclad and the distillation process, or who simply want to enjoy and appreciate the cozy, speakeasy vibe of the building. Bourbon tastings are also available, whether you want to try just one or want a more comprehensive experience with four selections, and for bourbon cocktail lovers, there's a cocktail flight as well. The best way to truly immerse yourself in Ironclad, however, is by staying at the Ironclad Inn. Set in historic downtown Fredericksburg, the inn has nine residential bedrooms and a bourbon tasting room with house bourbon tastings, craft cocktails, and locally sourced bites to snack on while you sip.
124 23rd St, Newport News, VA 23607
Lost Distillery
Lost Distillery in Fairfax may not be the most "tourism-oriented" distillery, according to Drew Beard, but for a top-notch tasting experience with a team that really knows their bourbon, it's worth a visit. Lost bottles exclusively single-barrel bourbons, so for those looking to taste something unique each time you visit, this is the place.
Founded by three architects and craftsmen turned whiskey enthusiasts, Lost is a love letter both to America's spirit as well as the detailed craftsmanship that goes into creating an exceptionally smooth bourbon. To get the Lost experience for yourself, a visit to The Warehouse is a must. This is the center of Lost's operations, which has tastings, bottle and merchandise pick-up, and is home to the occasional BBQ hosted by Nick Cioffi, one of the founders and "Head Bourbon Guy." Beard also notes that another great way to enjoy Lost is to find them at state festivals and whiskey shows, where they're set up in their 1974 AirStream, now a mobile whiskey bar. The bar can also be rented out for events and private parties, so you can turn a Lost experience into a shared one.
2811 Merrilee Dr, Ste D, Fairfax, VA 22031
Filibuster Distillery
For the person who wants to be immersed in the beauty of bourbon as well as the beauty of American democracy, Filibuster Distillery manages to tick both boxes. Filibuster was originally founded in Washington, D.C., just steps from Capitol Hill — hence the appropriate name — and the approach to making bourbon and other spirits is simple: They love freedom of expression, and you can taste that in what they distill and bottle here.
Filibuster makes naturally crafted bourbon, meaning no artificial colors, flavors, or additives are used at any point during production. As for the bourbon itself, it's all handcrafted and small-batch, so every visit can yield something new and different. The bourbon lineup leans heavily on cask innovation to deliver award-winning bourbon: a Triple Cask Finished Honey Barrels Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a Dual Cask Straight Bourbon, a Single Estate Single Barrel Bourbon, a Bottled in Bond Bourbon, a Triple Cask Cognac Barrels Bourbon, a Triple Cask Madeira Barrels Bourbon, a Triple Cask Scotch Barrels Bourbon, a Triple Cask Sherry Barrels Bourbon, and an 8 Year Single Barrel Bourbon make up the impressive bourbon portfolio.
To appreciate everything Filibuster has to offer, tours and tastings are available every day from noon to 6:00 p.m. at the distillery in Maurertown, Virginia, about 90 miles due west of its birthplace in the nation's capital. You may just find yourself filibustering over a glass of bourbon and finding your new favorite.
80 Maurertown Mill Rd, Maurertown, VA 22644
(540) 436-3900
Ragged Branch Distillery
"I have had some pretty solid bourbons from Ragged Branch, and in my opinion, they are attempting to do things correctly," said Micah LeMon. Everything at Ragged Branch Distillery is done on the land, which also happens to be a working farm, from the mashing and distilling to the aging and bottling. The grains are grown on the property, and the water comes from a spring-fed well next to the still. With the help of the late Dave Pickerell — a master American craft distiller — and a desire to create a bourbon that uses the land as its canvas, Ragged Branch is a bourbon that isn't just worth trying; it's really worth experiencing firsthand.
Ragged Branch has three bourbons (and a rye whiskey) to celebrate: a Signature Bourbon, a Signature Bourbon Bottled in Bond, and a Wheated Bourbon Bottled in Bond, all of which are aged for a minimum of five years in char barrels. To try the full lineup, visit the tasting room in the scenic Central Virginia countryside, open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m. The tasting room is owned and operated by friends and family of Ragged Branch, which kind of makes you feel like you're having a cozy hangout at a friend's house that also happens to offer bourbon tastings, cocktails, and bottles to buy and take home. If you want to see what life is like on a working farm — while sipping on handcrafted bourbon neat or in a cocktail, of course — this is undoubtedly the place to do it.
1015 Taylors Gap Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903
(434) 244-2600