How To Give Your Ice Cream Cone A Sugary Cereal Coating

Ice cream cones don't necessarily need a special flavor — as long as they hold a scoop of the chilly treat well, they've done their job. Still, embellishing it amps up the taste of the ice cream, while also giving it a more intriguing look. Sprinkles and chocolate chips are a great choice when it comes to decorating, but a sweet cereal coating will elevate your ice cream cone.

Though it is a quintessential breakfast item, the sweetness of many cereals makes them almost like kin to dessert. The ingredients often find their way into treats such as puppy chow and cheesecake — we even love using leftover cereal to make ice cream sandwiches. Cereal brings a sweet touch to the normally bland-tasting cones while its crispiness adds a delightful texture to the creamy ice cream. The cereal boosts the flavor of the ice cream as well; you can mix and match flavors to boost the richness of the dessert or add a dash of fruitiness.

The extra step doesn't take too long to pull together. Pour some chocolate chips into a bowl — white chocolate works well with a variety of flavors, but you can opt for milk or dark chocolate. Melt it in the microwave then dip the cones in the chocolate. Dip the cone in cereal right away, ensuring that the chocolate-covered part is fully covered in cereal. Stand the cones upright using a cooling rack and allow the chocolate to harden before adding the ice cream.

