Transform Leftover Cereal Into A Nostalgic Ice Cream Sandwich

Cereal bar ice cream sandwiches are the playful, creative way to use your breakfast cereal beyond the bowl. These rainbow snacks are great for kiddos or fun-loving adults alike. This cheery treat plays off of the sugary-cereal-in-milk premise and catapults it into dessert stardom — perfect for afternoon snacking on hot summer Saturdays, pool parties, and beach days, not to mention a great dish-to-share for potlucks and picnics. Plus, from a foodie perspective, we're all about the textural interplay of the crunchy, sticky, gooey cereal treats and the smooth, frosty ice cream.

Simply use your favorite breakfast cereal to make marshmallow cereal bar treats, then grab two cereal bars and stuff 'em with a scoop of ice cream, sandwich-style. To assemble the cereal treats, simply melt butter, mini marshmallows, and a little vanilla extract (or use store-bought jarred marshmallow fluff) over low heat in a saucepan or pot. Then, stir your dry cereal into the melty marshmallow mixture until thoroughly coated. Spread the sticky cereal onto a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet to cool and harden, pressing down to flatten. Once they're fully cooled, you can slice 'em into bars, or lean into the "ice cream sandwich" motif and cut out cereal treat circles using a cookie cutter.